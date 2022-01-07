1 Million COVID Tests Expired Last Month in Florida

The Lee Board of County Commissioners, Lee County Public Safety, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office want you to know that text to 911 is up and running! Their expert advice is, “Call if you can, text if you can’t.” A voice call to 911 is still the most effective way to request emergency assistance. But text to 911 is an important new option for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, for those having a medical event that makes speech difficult, or for anyone in a dangerous situation where making a voice call is unsafe. For more information, please visit leegov.com/publicsafety/e911.
