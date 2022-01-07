ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Crash sparks frustration over street racing, speeders in Briarcliff community

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eo6s2_0df6IQF800

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Neighbors believe speed led to a crash in their neighborhood that miraculously left no one hurt.

Witnesses said the 21-year-old driver lost control and left Briarcliff Road where he slammed into a fence, utility pole, and phone box at the corner of Quail Trail.

“Heard squealing tires and the impact, sound of the impact,” said Orv Curry, who lives on Quail Trail.

This happened just after midnight on Tuesday, neighbors said.

“A lot of skidding and then a lot of crash and just not good crunching noises,” said Denise Philip. “His car was obliterated.”

The damage is still evident. A trail that could’ve led to tragedy, a busted-up fence, and a shattered telephone box. All of it now serves as a warning to drivers who blaze down this narrow two-lane street.

“A nice straight road like that makes it easy for people to do those kind of things,” said Curry.

“We don’t tolerate that here. Don’t come here and street race,” Philip added.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were out on patrol Thursday, a good deterrent to those ripping rubber.

“Fences can be fixed, people can’t,” said Philip “Don’t come to Briarcliff and street race. We’re not having that here.”

Officials investigating the crash haven’t confirmed if the driver was cited.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Racing#Speeders
The Hill

Business executives urge Senate to bypass filibuster to pass voting rights

A group of three dozen business executives on Wednesday urged Senate leaders to change the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. The Freedom to Vote Alliance, which includes Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, warned that U.S. democracy is under threat amid state-level GOP efforts to restrict voting rules and take control of election administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy