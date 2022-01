As the more contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 surges schools and hospitals are taking varied measures to either protect from more spread, or wait and see what happens. East Alabama Health on Sunday announced that medical-grade masks are now required for staff and visitors at all of the health care provider’s locations “due to the Omicron variant being highly contagious and causing a sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations…”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO