NHL

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Makes instant impact in return

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kucherov (lower body) recorded two assists Thursday in a 4-1 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

WGRZ TV

Kucherov leads Lightning over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Nikita Kucherov scored a hat trick, Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-1. Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat extended his scoring streak to four games, and the Lightning got three assists from Alex Killorn and two from Victor Hedman. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves for his 20th win of the season. Tampa Bay has won three of four following a three-game skid to keep pace with the Florida Panthers atop the NHL standings with 53 points. Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres, who have lost seven in a row at home.
NHL
NHL

Kucherov has hat trick for Lightning in win against Sabres

BUFFALO -- Nikita Kucherov scored his fourth NHL hat trick, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Buffalo Sabres 6-1 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. The goals were the first for Kucherov in three games since returning to the lineup Thursday after missing 32 games with a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 16. He had surgery Oct. 26.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
Person
Nikita Kucherov
97.3 ESPN

Bobby Clarke reveals Grim Details about Hextall’s Tenure as GM

The Ron Hextall Era as General Manager in Philadelphia was originally something that was praised by many fans and experts when he was hired but when he was fired four years later the exit happened under a dark cloud of issues. Hextall is now the General Manager of the Flyers' rival Pittsburgh Penguins and the Flyers are still trying to find their way back to being a consistent playoff contender.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Hextall Blasted by Clarke, Malkin & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Bobby Clarke Let Loose on Ron...
NHL
#Lightning
bleachernation.com

Adam Boqvist Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Traded … Before Being Traded

Apparently this summer, when then-Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman was trying to construct a roster to save his job and win now, he told defenseman Adam Boqvist’s agent, Peter Wallen, that the former 2018 eighth-overall draft pick by Chicago would not be traded. Then, he was traded. And not just...
NHL
abc17news.com

DeBrincat scores twice as Blackhawks top Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at home to the Blackhawks for the seventh consecutive time. Connor Murphy also scored for Chicago, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for his 11th win. Boone Jenner scored for Columbus, and Gus Nyquist had a short-handed goal and an assist. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 16 shots in his third loss in four games.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Flyers Notes: Cancelation, Giroux, Brown, Hextall

The late-night cancelation of today’s Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes game is raising eyebrows all across the league, especially after the Flyers took the ice today for practice. The team seemingly has enough players to continue their season, even if several key ones would be missing tonight’s game. In an email to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now, deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote that the decision to postpone was “based on totality of circumstances” and that the league stands by it.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL

