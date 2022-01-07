Some NYC, Long Island COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites Delay Opening Friday Due To Snow Storm
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State health department COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in New York City and on Long Island will open later than usual Friday due to expected snowfall.
Officials are anticipating a messy morning commute due to Thursday night’s snow storm.
The following sites will now open at noon:
Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
163 West 125th
New York, NY, 10027
York College Performing Arts Center
94-45 Guy R Brewer Blvd
Jamaica, NY 11451
Concourse Village Community Center
777 Concourse Village East
Bronx, NY 10451
Kings Plaza Mall
5100 Kings Plaza
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Central Family Life Center
59 Wright Street
Staten Island, NY 10304
Kennedy Memorial Park
335 Greenwich Street
Hempstead, NY 11550
IBEW Local 25
370 Motor Parkway (370 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway)
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Bronx Bay Eden
Bay Eden Senior Center
1220 East 229th St
Bronx, NY 10466
Bronxworks
1130 Grand Concourse
New York, NY 10456
Aqueduct Racetrack
110-00 Rockaway Blvd
South Ozone Park, NY 11420
Medgar Evers College
231 Crown Street
Brooklyn, NY 11225
SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center
99 Cedar Swamp Rd
Glen Head, NY 11545
SUNY Stony Brook
1500 Development Dr
Stony Brook, NY 11794
Anyone whose testing or vaccination appointment is affected will be notified and asked to reschedule.
