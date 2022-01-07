Some NYC, Long Island COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Sites Delay Opening Friday Due To Snow Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State health department COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in New York City and on Long Island will open later than usual Friday due to expected snowfall.

Officials are anticipating a messy morning commute due to Thursday night’s snow storm.

The following sites will now open at noon:

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

163 West 125th

New York, NY, 10027

York College Performing Arts Center

94-45 Guy R Brewer Blvd

Jamaica, NY 11451

Concourse Village Community Center

777 Concourse Village East

Bronx, NY 10451

Kings Plaza Mall

5100 Kings Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street

Staten Island, NY 10304

Kennedy Memorial Park

335 Greenwich Street

Hempstead, NY 11550

IBEW Local 25

370 Motor Parkway (370 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway)

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Bronx Bay Eden

Bay Eden Senior Center

1220 East 229th St

Bronx, NY 10466

Bronxworks

1130 Grand Concourse

New York, NY 10456

Aqueduct Racetrack

110-00 Rockaway Blvd

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Medgar Evers College

231 Crown Street

Brooklyn, NY 11225

SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center

99 Cedar Swamp Rd

Glen Head, NY 11545

SUNY Stony Brook

1500 Development Dr

Stony Brook, NY 11794

Anyone whose testing or vaccination appointment is affected will be notified and asked to reschedule.