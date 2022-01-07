ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads wrestling crushes Vestal & Thursday scoreboard

By Andy Malnoske
 5 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raider wrestling program didn’t waste time Thursday.

Horseheads stormed past visiting Vestal on senior night, 70-3. The Blue Raiders won all but one match in the dual meet and looked very impressive on the mat. With the win, Horseheads will eye a STAC West Championship crown next week if they can secure more wins. The Blue Raiders travel to Ithaca on Monday and then Elmira Thursday.

The Blue Raiders earned five wins by pin and six via forfeit over Vestal. Full box score below along with our Thursday night scoreboard.

High School Wrestling
Horseheads 70, Vestal 3
102: Joel Scibek (HH) over Kellen Mole (VSH) (Fall 0:42)
110: Brian Park (HH) over (VSH) (For.)
118: Ryan Massengale (HH) over (VSH) (For.)
126: Cody Dale (HH) over Michael Sacco (VSH) (Fall 1:30)
132: Cael Owen (HH) over Donny Winslow (VSH) (Fall 1:32)
138: Zachary Evans (HH) over Conner Osman (VSH) (MD 13-0)
145: William Lotocky (HH) over Ivan Chen (VSH) (Fall 3:09)
152: Liam Levantovich (HH) over Tristan Rosas (VSH) (Fall 1:59)
160: Alex Kaminsky (VSH) over Luis Bohan (HH) (Dec 5-2)
172: Reilly Kelly (HH) over (VSH) (For.)
189: Jacob Bennett (HH) over (VSH) (For.)
215: Dylan Ferris (HH) over (VSH) (For.)
285: Brody Jacobs (HH) over (VSH) (For.)

Corning 27, M-E 24
Binghamton/Seton CC 45, Elmira 27

High School Girls Basketball
Edison 50, Watkins Glen 33

High School Boys Basketball
Athens 70, Towanda 60
Troy 73, Wellsboro 52

