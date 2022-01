MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Here is what Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had to say during his Stat of the State speech at the state Capitol: “Mr. Speaker, Mr. President, members of the Legislature and fellow citizens: Together we have made Florida the freest state in these United States. While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard. In Florida, we have protected the right of our citizens to earn a living, provided our businesses with the ability to prosper, fought back against unconstitutional federal mandates and ensured our kids have the opportunity to...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO