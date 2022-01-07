'We are ready': Baltimore County prepares for another round of snow

Another round of snow is expected to hit the Baltimore region and crews in Baltimore County are preparing for what’s come.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said crews treated 600 miles of roads throughout the county Wednesday.

“Our folks have always responded every time we have a snowstorm and we are ready for this one as well,” he said.

Baltimore County is expected to get two to four inches of snow with a winter weather advisory in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Olszewski is urging people to stay cautious when driving due to low road temperatures causing slippery conditions.

“This is expected to be an overnight storm largely if folks don’t have to be on the road tonight or tomorrow morning, don’t be on the roads. Give our crews the space to do what they have to do to clear them,” Olszewski said.

Baltimore County Schools announced schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will open two hours late because of the inclement weather.