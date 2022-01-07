ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

'We are ready': Baltimore County prepares for another round of snow

By Ray Strickland
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2MsP_0df6GOMo00

Another round of snow is expected to hit the Baltimore region and crews in Baltimore County are preparing for what’s come.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said crews treated 600 miles of roads throughout the county Wednesday.

“Our folks have always responded every time we have a snowstorm and we are ready for this one as well,” he said.

Baltimore County is expected to get two to four inches of snow with a winter weather advisory in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday.

Olszewski is urging people to stay cautious when driving due to low road temperatures causing slippery conditions.

“This is expected to be an overnight storm largely if folks don’t have to be on the road tonight or tomorrow morning, don’t be on the roads. Give our crews the space to do what they have to do to clear them,” Olszewski said.

Baltimore County Schools announced schools, including the Virtual Learning Program, will open two hours late because of the inclement weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Inclement Weather#Winter Weather Advisory#Baltimore County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy