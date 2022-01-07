ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Japan’s Kore-eda Hirokazu Sets ‘The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House’ as Netflix Series Debut

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4bZY_0df6GNU500

“Shoplifters” director Kore-eda Hirokazu has set “ The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House ,” as his first series production for global streamer Netflix . The show is a live action adaptation of an original comic.

Kore-eda previously teased his commitment to a film and a series with Netflix but did not disclose details of either.

“The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House” is to be a joint production between Netflix, Story Inc., and the Bun-Buku company in which Kore-eda is involved. It is set for global release on Netflix later in 2022. Kore-eda will serve as showrunner, co-director, and writer for the nine-episode adaptation.

The series is based on “Maiko in Kyoto: From the Maiko House,” a popular graphic novel by Koyama Aiko, first serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 2016. Set in the geisha district of Kyoto, the protagonist Kiyo becomes a Makanai (person who cooks meals) at a house where apprentice geishas live together. The story depicts the everyday life of Kiyo maiko Sumire, her childhood friend who came with her from Aomori to Kyoto, amid a vibrant world of geisha and maiko courtesans and delicious food.

The comic novel won the 65th Shogakukan Manga Award and is a best-seller with over 1.8 million copies sold. The adapted screenplay is written by Kore-eda, Sunada Mami, Tsuno Megumi, Okuyama Hiroshi and Sato Takuma.

Alongside Kore-eda, Kawamura Genki (“Confessions,” “Villain,” “Your Name,” “Mirai”) will be producing. Up-and-coming directors such as Tsuno Megumi (“Ten Years Japan”), Okuyama Hiroshi (“Jesus”), and Sato Takuma (“Any Crybabies Around?”) will direct individual episodes.

Mori Nana is set to play Kiyo, the Makanai at the Maiko House. Deguchi Natsuki plays Sumire, who comes from Aomori with Kiyo and is believed to be a “once-a-century talent” as a Maiko. Makita Aju plays Ryoko, the high school daughter of the manager of the Maiko House. Matsuzaka Keiko plays Chiyo, the previous manager of the Maiko House who still plays a key role in its operation. Hashimoto Ai plays Momoko, the most popular Geisha. Matsuoka Mayu plays Yoshino, a former peer of Momoko’s who decides to return back to the path of the Geisha. Tokiwa Takako plays Azusa, the manager of the Maiko House and Ryoko’s mother.

“After receiving the offer from Kawamura, I visited Gion several times. There, I was surprised by how the people living in Maiko Houses were like a family without blood ties, and how the entire town felt like an organism connected by telephone wires,” said Kore-eda in a prepared statement. “This is not the story of people left behind by the times, but rather one that might provide us with a hint for how we should live in a post-COVID world.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ARRAY Releasing Titles ‘Definition Please,’ ‘Donkeyhead,’ by South Asian Women Filmmakers, to Bow on Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing has acquired award-winning feature films “Definition Please” and “Donkeyhead” and will debut them on Netflix. ARRAY has acquired distribution rights to both films in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand, with the additional territory of Canada for “Definition Please,” and will debut them on Jan. 21 on Netflix. Both films are by South Asian origin female actor-filmmakers making their feature directorial debuts and who also star in them. “Definition Please” is by Sujata Day, whose acting credits include HBO’s “Insecure” and she directed and starred in short “Cowboy and Indian,” which is now being...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sundance World Competition Premiere ‘Dos Estaciones’ Swooped on by Luxbox (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales agent Luxbox has acquired world sales rights to “Dos Estaciones” which will world premiere in World Cinema Dramatic Competition at this month’s Sundance Festival.  Produced by Mexico’s Sin Sitio Cine in co-production with France’s In Vivo Films and the U.S., “Dos Estaciones” marks the feature debut of Juan Pablo González, co-director of the Film Directing program at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) whose shorts have won at Slamdance (“The Solitude of Memory,” 2014) and New Orleans (“La Espera,” 2016).  Co-written with Ana Isabel Fernández and Ilana Coleman (“The Inventory”), “Dos Estaciones” pays tribute to Mexico’s artisanal tequila makers,...
MOVIES
Variety

Iwanami Hall, Pioneering Tokyo Art Cinema, to Close Following COVID Losses

Iwanami Hall, an iconic art-house cinema in Tokyo, has announced that it will close permanently from the end of July. It blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 200-seater single screen venue in the Jimbocho district opened in 1968 as a general cultural facility and became a movie theater in 1974. The conversion to cinema was led by general manager Takano Etsuko and Kawakita Kashiko, one of the most important women in the history of Japanese cinema, who headed a management operation which called itself the “Equipe du Cinema” (French for cinema team). The name has since been adopted by Iwanami...
MOVIES
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maiko House#Netflix Story Inc#The Bun Buku
ComicBook

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Welcomes Suki to Its Set

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been thrilling audiences for years now, and Netflix hopes to translate its heart with its big live-action project. If you did not know, the entertainment giant is producing an adaptation of Avatar following a misguided attempt by Hollywood in the past. So far, it seems netizens are hopeful about the series given its all-star casting, and now Suki has joined the set as production continues in Canada.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Netflix's Mystery Series 'Stay Close' Is Doing Well — Will There Be a Season 2?

British Netflix series Stay Close is speedily racking up viewers, and it currently holds the No. 2 spot on the streaming platform. What's so intriguing about it? Well, everyone loves a mystery. Based on Harlan Coben's 2012 novel of the same name, the series follows three people living in Blackpool, England, whose lives are turned upside down when the ugly past is dredged up.
TV SERIES
wlen.com

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 to debut on March 25

Bridgerton will kick off its second season on March 25. Netflix tweeted: “Dear readers, I know my absence has only made your hearts grow fonder; however, you will not have to wait much longer. Bridgerton Season 2 debuts March 25, 2022, only on Netflix The news broke exactly a year after the first season premiered on the streaming service.”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Netflix reveals After Life's emotional trailer for final series

Netflix has premiered a brand-new trailer for Ricky Gervais's bittersweet comedy series, After Life. The upcoming series 3 will premiere on January 14, 2022, and Netflix also recently confirmed it will also be the last series for the show. The trailer shows Gervais' character Tony announcing that he'll be taking...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere for Steve Carell Series

Space Force is returning for its second season. Netflix has announced a February premiere date for the Steve Carell comedy series. The seven-episode season will also star John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake. Netflix shared the following about the return of the...
TV SERIES
Anime News Network

Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san Manga Gets Live-Action Drama on Netflix

Aiko Koyama's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga is inspiring a live-action drama, titled Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House in English, on Netflix. The series will have nine episodes, and it will premiere worldwide on the service this year. The cast includes:. Nana Mori as...
COMICS
Deadline

‘T-34’ Producers Mars Media & Amedia Production Strike Formal Partnership

EXCLUSIVE: Mars Media’s Ruben Dishdishyan and Amedia Production’s Len Blavatnik, two of the most significant figures in the Russian biz, have entered into a five-year agreement to co-produce and co-finance feature films. The deal is a formalization of an existing partnership that to date has seen the companies team on projects including local box office hit A Dog Named Palma as well as its upcoming sequel, and the war drama T-34, which was a box office smash in China and was picked up for international territories by Netflix. In post-production are historical epic Woland, an adaptation of The Master and Margarita,...
MOVIES
Vice

The petition to save Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series nears 100,000 signatures

Shinichiro Watanabe’s original Cowboy Bebop — an animated space-age action series full of ramen, western-style shoot-outs and ultra-smart corgis — was heralded as a masterpiece when it aired in the late 90s. Though the 2021 Netflix reboot debuted to some more, uh, mixed reviews, the live-action adaptation, starring Korean actor John Cho, was watched for a whopping 74 million hours in its first week. When the show got cancelled last month, its fans were devastated. So, they did what any stan worth their salt would do — they started a petition demanding to bring it back for another season.
TV SERIES
Refinery29

Netflix’s Addictive British Crime Series Stay Close Is Full Of Twists

A woman’s laptop screensaver illuminates a dark room. In the photo her hand rests gently on her husband’s shoulder – the pair smiling behind their three beautiful children in front of colourful bunting and a cake. A picture-perfect snapshot of domestic bliss. But the face in front of the laptop is a very different scene – the woman’s expression is wracked with fear and worry. She sifts through footage from her home security system frantically, when she suddenly pauses. The grainy video shows a dark hooded figure placing an unwelcome gift on her doormat.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘jeen-yuhs’ Teaser: Netflix’s Kanye West Documentary ‘Trilogy’ Debuts In February

Only Kanye West would fully endorse a documentary about himself that was not only a trilogy (or as Netflix puts it, a “three-week event”) but is also called “jeen-yuhs” because…Kanye. But hey, at least he’s consistently ego-maniacal, right? Remember, this is the guy who ran for President of the United States in 2020 (which was recently revealed to be fully supported and partially paid-for by elite Republican dealmakers in an attempt to siphon off votes from Joe Biden), so are we to expect anything else?
TV & VIDEOS
Paste Magazine

Netflix's Stop-Motion Anthology The House Revels in the Uncanny

Somewhere in the realm of Tim Burton meets Wes Anderson lurks Netflix’s new stop-motion anthology The House. Produced by Nexus Studios, the adult-oriented series tells three independent 30-minute stories about the humans and animals who live in the seemingly innocuous eponymous dwelling. Directing the individual episodes are four indie...
TV SERIES
Variety

Marvel’s Eternals Superheroes Get New Digital Comics Series

Marvel Entertainment is launching the “Eternals: The 500-Year War” digital comics series with brand-new stories featuring Earth’s oldest defenders, timed to sync up with Thursday’s streaming release of Marvel Studios film “Eternals” on Disney Plus. The seven-issue comics series debuts Jan. 12 on Marvel Unlimited, the recently overhauled digital subscription service priced starting at $9.99/month. That will be followed by a launch on the Webtoon platform on Jan. 20. “Eternals: The 500-Year War” follows Marvel’s band of immortal heroes spanning the globe in encounters across their five-century fight against the monstrously mutated Deviants. Each of the seven issues will be set in...
COMICS
NME

‘The Silent Sea’ is Netflix’s most-watched non-English series of the week

Netflix’s latest K-drama offering, the sci-fi series The Silent Sea, has become the most-watched non-English series on the platform this week. This is according to Netflix’s official most-watched list, which was introduced last November. The website tracks the platforms most popular content based on a metric it calls “hours viewed”, and allows users to toggle between weekly Global Top 10 lists by films and series, with an English-language and non-English category for each format.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy