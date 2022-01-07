Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance with Uber driver

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man who they say was intoxicated and caused a disturbance with an Uber driver in a commercial shopping center on North River Street Wednesday night.

Police responded to the parking lot of Weis Markets and Rite Aid at about 7:48 p.m. when an Uber driver complained about his fare, identified as Shahiem S. Nichols, 23, of Maffett Street.

The Uber driver told police Nichols was intoxicated, screaming and throwing his arms around in anger during the ride. The driver canceled the ride in the parking lot.

Nichols continued to scream as officers spoke with the driver ignoring requests to lower his voice, the complaint says.

Nichols entered the pharmacy walked into a restroom.

Officers waited for Nichols until he exited the restroom to speak with him.

When he emerged, officers escorted him outside where he identified himself using another name.

Nichols walked away from officers ignoring commands to stop.

As officers attempted to handcuff Nichols, he pulled away and attempted to run until he was detained, according to court records.

Police were unable to find any record of the name Nichols provided.

After Nichols was handcuffed and searched, officers found several identification cards from New Jersey and New York with his true name, court records say.

Police in court records say Nichols was extremely uncooperative and attempted to break the handcuffs off his wrists.

Nichols was arraigned Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.