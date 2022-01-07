ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Intoxicated man arrested after causing disturbance with Uber driver

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a Wilkes-Barre man who they say was intoxicated and caused a disturbance with an Uber driver in a commercial shopping center on North River Street Wednesday night.

Police responded to the parking lot of Weis Markets and Rite Aid at about 7:48 p.m. when an Uber driver complained about his fare, identified as Shahiem S. Nichols, 23, of Maffett Street.

The Uber driver told police Nichols was intoxicated, screaming and throwing his arms around in anger during the ride. The driver canceled the ride in the parking lot.

Nichols continued to scream as officers spoke with the driver ignoring requests to lower his voice, the complaint says.

Nichols entered the pharmacy walked into a restroom.

Officers waited for Nichols until he exited the restroom to speak with him.

When he emerged, officers escorted him outside where he identified himself using another name.

Nichols walked away from officers ignoring commands to stop.

As officers attempted to handcuff Nichols, he pulled away and attempted to run until he was detained, according to court records.

Police were unable to find any record of the name Nichols provided.

After Nichols was handcuffed and searched, officers found several identification cards from New Jersey and New York with his true name, court records say.

Police in court records say Nichols was extremely uncooperative and attempted to break the handcuffs off his wrists.

Nichols was arraigned Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

Comments / 3

Related
Times Leader

Traffic stop leads to stolen vehicle arrest

HAZLETON — A traffic stop made early Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a man driving a stolen vehicle without a valid license. Marquise Flow, 19, of the Bronx, was taken into custody after a search on the vehicle identification number registered to the car he was driving revealed that the vehicle had been stolen out of New York.
HAZLETON, PA
Times Leader

Second person sentenced in methamphetamine trafficking case

SCRANTON — A second person was sentenced in federal court for his role in a drug trafficking scheme to ship methamphetamine from Arizona to be distributed in Luzerne County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Tuesday said Edgar Mendoza, 29, formerly of Drums, was sentenced to nine years in prison.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

A glance, then grim truth for brother of Bronx fire victim

NEW YORK (AP) — The man on the gurney looked so familiar, but in the commotion of a big-city emergency room, Yusupha Jawara quickly turned his attention back to other people seeking medical help at St. Barnabas Hospital. After a deadly blaze broke out at a Bronx apartment building,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Plains Township, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy