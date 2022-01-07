ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

25 News teams up with Carter Blood Care for Central Texas blood drive

By Khadeeja Umana
 5 days ago
25 News is teaming up with Carter Blood Care for its annual blood drive in Waco, Temple, and Killeen.

When the pandemic began so did a critical blood shortage. Carter Blood Care is asking for volunteers in the Central Texas area to stop by one of these locations and make a difference.

Eligible donors must be in good health, at least 16 years of age or older, and weigh at least 110 lbs. Anyone under the age of 16 must have a signed parental consent form.

"To reduce wait times, donors can complete the donor history questionnaire online on the day of donation, before arriving to donate blood," according to Carter BloodCare’s website.

Below are the donation sites that will open on Monday, Jan. 10:

Waco ( click here to signup )
Monday (Jan. 10)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KXXV Studio
1909 South New Road

Killeen ( click here to signup )
Monday (Jan. 10)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KXXV
1711 East Central Texas Expressway

Temple ( click here to signup )
Monday (Jan. 10)
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bob Mills Furniture
2100 South 61st Street

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

