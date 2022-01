NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Skylar Vann scored 22 points and No. 23 Oklahoma ended an 11-game losing streak against No. 14 Baylor with a come-from-behind 83-77 victory on Wednesday night. Baylor entered the fourth quarter with a 65-60 lead and the Sooners didn’t take a lead until Vann hit...

BASKETBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO