Newport, RI

RIP Antoine Derwin DuPree

By Christian Winthrop
 5 days ago
Antoine Derwin DuPree, 61 of Newport R.I. passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021. Born in Newport on May 6, 1960, he was the son of Lawrence DuPree, Jr. and Dolores Means. He is also the nephew to the late Laura Collier, Ruth Evangelista, Grace Smith, Eleanor Weston, John Carpenter Jr., and Ellis Carpenter.

Antoine attended schools in the Newport School system and worked as a self-taught auto mechanic before retiring. He was an Army Veteran and served in the Army National Guard, receiving citations. He also was a member of Trinity Lodge of Elks #183 as Exalted Ruler.

Antoine loved to make you laugh, cracking jokes and telling stories. He loved playing the barbeque chef at the family gatherings. He loved fishing, motorcycles and working on cars. He was kind and polite and loved this family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Antonia DuPree of Tampa, FL; O’Shea DuPree and Alyssa DuPree, both of Newport RI; Jeffrey McCalla, and Jessica McCalla, also of Newport RI; and fifteen grandchildren.

He is also survived by his ex-wife, Sherry DuPree of Newport, RI; father, Lawrence DuPree Jr., of Newport, RI; mother, Dolores Means of Orlando, FL; brother, Lawrence DuPree III of Newport, RI; sisters Dorinda DuPree of Polk City FL; Annette DuPree of St. Croix, Virgin Islands and Danette DuPree of Oviedo, FL. and many nieces, nephews, other family members and great friends.

Our family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to our many loyal friends who have supported and shown much love and compassion to us during this time. We deeply appreciate it.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, from 3-5PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Immediately following visitation, military honors & reflections will be held at 5pm in the funeral home.

God saw the road was getting rough.

The hills were hard to climb.

He gently closed those loving eyes and whispered.,

“Peace Be Thine”

The weary hours, the days of pain the sleepless nights have passed.

The ever patient worn out frame has found sweet rest at last.

