Plymouth, PA

Plymouth man, 31, sentenced for threatening troopers

Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
Bond

WILKES-BARRE — A man charged with threatening to kill state police troopers during a several hour standoff last year was sentenced Thursday in Luzerne County Court.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Robert Richard Bond, 31, of Plymouth Township, to four-to-eight years in state prison on charges of terroristic threats and firearms not to be carried without a license. Bond pleaded guilty to the charges Nov. 29.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of simple assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and kidnapping against Bond.

Bond was on state parole when his mother called authorities saying he threatened to harm himself on March 27.

As troopers responded to his Plymouth Township residence, Bond had already left and drove to his mother’s house on Vandermark Street, Newport Township, according to court records.

State and local police set up a perimeter around the mother’s house.

During a phone call with Bond, a gunshot was heard.

State police activated their Special Emergency Response Team who managed to get Bond to peacefully surrender after several hours, court records say.

