ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte County, KS

UG Public Health Department says mask mandate needed

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7DWx_0df6EJsl00

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Public Health Department shared alarming COVID-19 statistics Thursday night and strongly recommended the return of a mask mandate.

Medical experts shared those numbers at a special session of the Board of County Commissioners.

The commissioners voted last month 6-4 to end the mask mandate.

It had been set to expire Jan. 6.

Just 48.5% of Wyandotte County residents are fully vaccinated, meaning a person has two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or 1 shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Elizabeth Groenweghe, chief epidemiologist with the UG Public Health Department.

And just over 13% of Wyandotte County residents have received a booster shot, according to Groenweghe.

She also told commissioners that 306 people tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, a number the department has never seen before, with 62% of those testing being positive for COVID.

Additionally, the department is worried about cases rising quickly as schools return from winter break.

Dr. Allen Greiner, with the University of Kansas Health System, told the commission anything that can be done should be done to slow down the pandemic.

He pointed out that while the omicron variant may cause slightly lower hospitalizations, it could cause long-haul COVID.

Greiner said about 60% of cases are the omicron variant while 40% are cases caused by the delta variant.

The omicron variant's transmission rate is much higher than other variants, as much as two to three times more transmissible, Greiner said.

The experts agreed that masks work.

Greiner cited a study done in Kansas schools last year in which 24 schools had children wear masks and 81 did not.

There was a significant difference in the higher number of cases in the schools that did not wear masks, he said.

Commissioners took no action on the recommendation that a mask mandate be brought back.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

DCHD director could face legal action for issuing mask mandate in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Director issued a mask mandate indoors within the city limits of Omaha. The mandate is set to start early morning Wednesday and remain in affect for four weeks to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus. Dr....
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Health
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, KS
Health
Wyandotte County, KS
Health
City
Kansas City, KS
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Health Department Distributes Free N95 Masks

MILWAUKEE – After handing out 500,000 N95 masks in less than three days, the Milwaukee Health Department will distribute another round of 500,000 N95 masks beginning Thursday, January 13, while supplies last. In all, the Milwaukee Health Department will distribute over one million masks in a week. N95 masks...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KSNT News

Kansas school changes COVID protocols, considering temporary closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Public Schools (WPS) are changing its COVID-19 positive case isolation protocols to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as they face a staffing shortage. WPS is facing a staffing shortage due to the community spread of COVID-19 following the holidays. As a result, officials are […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#The Johnson Johnson#Covid#Omicron
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor Breed Orders Healthcare Providers To Increase COVID Testing Or Face Fines

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the demand for COVID testing spikes along with the omicron variant surge, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has ordered the city’s private healthcare providers to step up and increase testing capacity for their patients or face fines. In August, the city’s Department of Public Health issued an order requiring all large healthcare facilities to provide tests within 24 hours when a member patient or staffer reports being symptomatic or in close contact with someone with COVID. While health officials say the directive is being followed most of the time, Breed said Tuesday during a virtual press...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FraminghamSOURCE

No Decision Made on Mask Mandate at Framingham Board of Health

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Board of Health held a meeting tonight, January 11, and no vote was taken on a mask mandate. Mayor Charlie Sisitsky attended the meeting and listened to feedback from residents and business owners on the potential for a mask mandate in the City of framingham, after more than 1,300 cases of OVID-19 were reported within a 7-day period.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
KETV.com

Omaha mayor explains her opposition to a citywide mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha mayor Jean Stothert released a statement Monday night, explaining why she opposes a citywide mask mandate:. "When we had a mandate previously, we used it in combination with other extreme actions including limiting capacity and canceling events, closing city facilities such as libraries and community centers, closing restaurants and bars, and work from home options for many businesses. For a long time, these were our only tools to control the spread of this virus; masks was just one of them."
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Omaha.com

Health director to issue temporary mask mandate for Omaha

With COVID-19 cases rising and limited hospital capacity, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that she will issue an indoor mask mandate for the city of Omaha effective at midnight. "We're not doing everything that we can to contain this astronomical spike in cases," she told the Douglas...
OMAHA, NE
Newton Kansan

COVID-19 overwhelming Harvey County Health Department

Lynette Redington looked at the county board of health Jan. 11 and spoke about being overwhelmed. She said that on that morning, the health department she serves as director of logged 84 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours. A number sobering, because at one time weekly totals were less...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy