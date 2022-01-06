ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Organizations band together to help Humboldt County residents impacted by the recent winter storms

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 5 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3Enq_0df6EDaP00

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)-A few weeks have passed since the winter storms came across the North Coast, and PG&E has been working on restoring power to the remaining customers in Humboldt County who were impacted by the winter storms; 97% of those affected were in Willow Creek.

There were 15 hundred customers that were left without power for more than ten day. PG&E realize the hardships this has created, so they have partnered up with a local nonprofits to provide services.

It’s efforts to help out PG&E will assist with the distribution of 13 dump truckloads of firewood to those residents without power.

The Tri-County Independent Living Center supports customers with disabilities, independent living, and older adults. They are currently assisting those who might need electricity for their medical assistive technology.

“We are looking at the 11th to have all those customers restored, and we will be restoring customer every day in chunk . And we are still looking every morning for those opportunities to see how we can pull those even closer to the 11th,”  said Ron Richardson, PG E VP for North Coas . PG&E will continue to work with the city, county, and nonprofit partners to support the community’s needs.

The post Organizations band together to help Humboldt County residents impacted by the recent winter storms appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

Related
KIEM-TV Redwood News

PG&E restores power to the remaining customers affected by the winter storms

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- Today, PG&E crews have successfully restored power to all businesses and residences affected by the winter storms a few weeks ago. At the peak of the storm, about 10 thousand customers were impacted. The last customers they restored power to were those located in rural areas and those difficult to reach. “We […] The post PG&E restores power to the remaining customers affected by the winter storms appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka Main Street emphasize covid safety during the covid surge

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Tomorrow is the first Saturday of the month, which means Saturday Night Arts Alive is back. Its schedule for its typical hours is from  6 to 9 P.M. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars, and restaurants are scheduled to be open. Eureka Main Street wants to emphasize covid safety during the covid surge by reminding […] The post Eureka Main Street emphasize covid safety during the covid surge appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

A series of winter storms have impacted Humboldt County causing Hoopa Valley Tribe to declare a state of emergency

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)-Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsel declared a Local Emergency yesterday from the amount of snow and its impact on utilities and road closures throughout the county. “At this point in time, I needed to declare a local emergency to pave the way for additional resources to come in the county to support us […] The post A series of winter storms have impacted Humboldt County causing Hoopa Valley Tribe to declare a state of emergency appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26

WILLOW CREEK, Calif.(KIEM)- On Sunday at about 11:05 P.M., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that an employee of a towing company had been struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96. The man was voluntarily trying to assist stuck vehicles out of the snow. The victim was […] The post Man struck by a tree in the area of the 3-thousand block of Highway 96 on December 26 appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willow Creek, CA
Government
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
City
Willow Creek, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The PG&E Corporation Foundation Announces Recipients of Grants to Support Local Climate Change Resilience Planning

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- PG&E’s program “Better Together Resilience Communities” is focused on funding organizations set to support local initiatives to build greater climate resilience in Northern and Central California. They concentrate on vulnerable organizations, have a disadvantage, and historically underserved communities. “PG&E sees the impact of climate change every day, and we recognize that our […] The post The PG&E Corporation Foundation Announces Recipients of Grants to Support Local Climate Change Resilience Planning appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The earthquake caused damage to businesses in Fortuna

FORTUNA, Calif.(KIEM)- Today’s 6.2 magnitude earthquake West of Petrolia resulted in damages across the North Coast. In Fortuna, local businesses suffered from the magnitude of the earthquake. Causing many damages to windows and merchandise, many businesses were closed, causing businesses owners to rush down to their shops to see the damage.  “It looks like it’s […] The post The earthquake caused damage to businesses in Fortuna appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
FORTUNA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

PG&E is using artificial intelligence to enhance fire-watch and response capabilities

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif.(KIEM)- During extreme weather, determining wildfire smoke from fog and other false indicators is crucial. This is why PG&E is testing artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities. In the growing network of high-definition cameras across Northern and Central California to see how it can enhance fire-watch and response capabilities. “One of the tools that […] The post PG&E is using artificial intelligence to enhance fire-watch and response capabilities appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Benefits of the wet weather helping us out long term

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- We are coming to the end of fire season across the state. With our resources being stretched thin and worked to their limits. Fires hit some regions of the state much harder than others. But the storms pounding through the state this week are expected to bring an end to a […] The post Benefits of the wet weather helping us out long term appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Richardson
KIEM-TV Redwood News

California Department of Public-Health universal masking mandate into effect as of today

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Faced with rising Covid-19 cases, the California Department of public-health announced on Monday it will require universal masking that begins today in all indoor public settings regardless of vaccine status. The new announcement of the mask mandate that will remain in place through January 15 of 2022, might confuse what that means locally. […] The post California Department of Public-Health universal masking mandate into effect as of today appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Check Caltrans Quickmap for information before heading out

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- There are many ways in which the rain can make driving dangerous. Precipitation can reduce drivers’ visibility, minimize friction with the roadway surface, and obstruct lanes of traffic. It also affects traffic flow by reducing the capacity of a roadway, especially in flooding areas. They force drivers to reduce their travel speed, delay […] The post Check Caltrans Quickmap for information before heading out appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
351
Followers
208
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy