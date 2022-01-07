No. 11 Kempsville upsets No. 3 Oscar Smith behind the play of Elijah White, Landon Fore

Kempsville's Elijah White drives to the basket past Oscar Smith defenders during the Chiefs' victory Thursday evening in Chesapeake. Jonathon Gruenke/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Darren Sanderlin was known for his confidence and scrappiness as a basketball player.

Now as the boys coach at Kempsville High, his team mirrors his play, and on Thursday, the much-smaller Chiefs went on the road and knocked off No. 3 Oscar Smith with a 72-63 non-district victory.

The 11th-ranked Chiefs (5-0) used hustle and teamwork to hand the Tigers their first loss of the season.

“It was a big game, and we knew it was going to be a tough game because we knew they were going to scrap,” said Kempsville guard Elijah White, who finished with a triple-double of 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. “So we knew we had to come out and play defense, rebound and execute.”

The Chiefs also had to overcome poor shooting early as they made just 5 of 15 field-goal attempts, but led 12-6.

Forward Landon Fore got the Chiefs going early as he scored seven of his 21 points in the first quarter to help give Kempsville an 18-10 lead.

The Chiefs also got help from guard Montreal Bynum, who scored eight of his 10 points in the first half to help give the Chiefs a 33-29 halftime lead.

Kempsville turned it up in the third quarter with a 12-2 run.

The Chiefs extended their lead to 18 midway through the fourth quarter thanks to White, who scored 12 points.

“I know with me being a senior and having the most experience that I got to trust my teammates,” White said. “But I also have to trust myself and do what I think is best.”

Fore said this was a big early win for the Chiefs.

“We just stayed together. It was a team effort and we executed our game plan perfectly and we kept it together, even when it got down to the fourth (quarter),” said Fore, who also finished with nine rebounds. “It feels good. We just got to keep it going.”

The Tigers (4-1), led by Ulysses Young’s 21 points, cut the deficit to eight late, but the Chiefs held them off to come away with the victory.

