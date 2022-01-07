ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dogs can decipher between different languages and gibberish, according to study

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Dog owners will typically tell you that their dog understands them, and now a new study is backing up that claim. Eighteen dogs were...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceBlog.com

Dogs can distinguish languages

Dog brains can detect speech, and show different activity patterns to a familiar and an unfamiliar language, a new brain imaging study by researchers from the Department of Ethology, Eötvös Loránd University (Hungary) finds. This is the first demonstration that a non-human brain can differentiate two languages. This work has been published in NeuroImage.
ANIMALS
Digital Collegian

Parlez-vous 'Woof'? Dogs May Distinguish Between Different Human Languages

THURSDAY, Jan. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Dogs don't speak a human language, but they do know when you switch from one tongue to another, an intriguing new study finds. “We know that people, even preverbal human infants, notice the difference," said study co-author Laura Cuaya of Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Gibberish#Language#Decipher#Wkrc#Mri
wfxb.com

New Research Says Dogs Can Recognize Different Languages

That’s the result of a new study involving language and canines. Hungarian researchers used MRI technology to scan the brain activity of 18 dogs when a voice read to them in a language they knew, one they hadn’t heard, and in gibberish. Those brain scans showed different parts of the brain responded when the animals were spoken to in a language they knew, versus one they had never heard. They also showed the dogs could tell a difference between words they haven’t heard…and meaningless gibberish.
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
Mental_Floss

Why Do Dogs Spin Around Before They Poop?

Humans don’t typically have any complex pre-poop rituals. Most just make sure they’ve got their phone on them, lock the door, and go for it. But dogs have a tendency to preface their bowel movements with a bit of rotating, spinning around for a while before getting down to business.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Pets
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Understanding how animals become infected with COVID-19 can help control the pandemic

When veterinarians at the Antwerp Zoo noticed two hippopotamuses with runny noses, they didn’t just offer them tissues to blow their noses. They administered tests, which came back positive for COVID-19, the worldwide virus that has plagued the globe. Since the start of the global pandemic almost two years ago, humans have not been the only species to contract the COVID-19 virus. Although the Belgian hippos were the first of their species to contract the virus, it has spread throughout the entire animal kingdom. COVID-19 has revealed how health connects humans, animals and the environment — the approach that considers these...
ANIMALS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pawtracks.com

8 signs that show how much your dog really loves you

Whether tall and lanky or small and pudgy, dogs have a nearly endless supply of love to give, especially when it comes to their owners and friends (no matter what species). Dogs are eager to love their human companions (sometimes so much that they can’t bear to be apart), and they show it in lots of different ways.
PETS
shefinds

The One Haircut Every Woman Over 50 Should Be Getting—& What To Avoid

Nobody wants to fall into the trap of getting a haircut that isn’t flattering to their face shape or hair texture, and particularly as you grow older it’s natural to want a style that enhances your best features rather than drawing attention to your age. There are a number of cuts you can get that will highlight the cheekbones and mask the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, but there’s one cut that falls above the rest in terms of being naturally flattering at any age.
HAIR CARE
Indy100

Goat gives birth to deformed hairless baby with ‘human’ face

A farmer was left stunned after a goat gave birth to a deformed hairless baby with the “face of a human” – which attracted an influx of villagers desperate to get a glimpse. The “human baby-like offspring” was found in Gangapur village in north east India by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy