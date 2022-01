Tonight is the big night when Law & Order: Organized Crime returns from hiatus. It seems Richard Wheatley is back to his old tricks. Just when we thought that the Wheatley arc might calm down, the infamous criminal is now back in a big way. In a preview of the upcoming night of Law & Order, there is a lot going on. From Olivia Benson and the Special Victims Unit taking care of their own issues to the Organized Crime unit being faced with a harsh reality.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO