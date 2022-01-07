ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Sticking to fitness resolutions

By Madonna Mantione
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255zQE_0df6DAu100

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s that time of year when gyms are packed with people working on their fitness.

But keeping up with those health and exercise goals isn’t always easy. 10 seconds can feel like an eternity when working out. This is especially true in personal trainer Betty Hackenberg’s boot camp class at Anytime Fitness in Wyoming .

But endurance is key to accomplishing any fitness goal, whether you’re first starting out or trying something new.

How to build the ultimate home gym

“My favorite saying is ‘Rome wasn’t built in one day,’ and neither is your body. You have to give it time,” Hackenberg said.

Getting in the right headspace is necessary, too.

“You have to control your mind to achieve the body to succeed,” Hackenberg said.

Hackenberg says support from friends and family can help keep you on track. Group training classes are a great way to meet friends and “accountability buddies.”

“It’s so awesome. We get to hang out, we get to joke with each other, we all cheer each other on,” Kate Lewis of Scranton said.

But most importantly, it’s about having fun.

“One of my goals is to be able to rise to a handstand from a push-up position on the floor,” Tim Hallett of Forty Fort said.

Another tip is keeping track of your progress along the way. There are many free apps that can help you do so.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Hot yoga and pizza help combat arctic temperatures

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The cold temperatures have been hanging over for nearly a week now. But some local businesses are sweating it out, in a good way. The weather has been uncomfortably cold for several days. But that doesn’t stop some local jobs from cranking up the heat for business. “Our hottest studio class […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

University of Scranton announces new indoor guest policy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Effective Wednesday, January 12, the University of Scranton has a new indoor sporting event guest policy. The university will continue to allow guests inside athletics events, as long as they meet the following requirements: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required. Meaning you card with proof of two doses of […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Is COVID-19 herd immunity even possible anymore?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The COVID-19 vaccine was initially thought to give people immunity. But, as time has went on, we have learned that’s not the case. Allen County Health Commissioner, Dr. Matthew Sutter, said that people will start to learn to live with COVID existing. It will circulate just like the flu. “Unfortunately […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WBRE

Tips for braving the frigid temperatures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is dangerously cold on Tuesday morning with temperatures in the single digits. “Very cold,” said Moses Tlatenchi. Tlatenchi started his day putting oil in his car so his daughter, Analy didn’t have to walk to school with feels-like temperatures below zero. “He usually comes out. He’s right there. I […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Wyoming, PA
City
Forty Fort, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Wyoming, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WBRE

CareerLink holds childhood education fair

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania CareerLink hosted a job fair Wednesday to help increase job interest and applicants for some local groups. The job fair helped attendees connect with six early childhood education organizations with open positions. With the pandemic still ongoing, many organizations have struggled to stay at full staff with spots available […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Blood donations are at a crisis level in NEPA

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The nation is dealing with more than just a COVID crisis, it also has a blood crisis on its hands. The blood shortage is considered the worst in more than a decade. Miller-Keystone Blood Center, Account Manager, Kathy Rowinski, says, “This is where we would normally keep our blood donations […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Free at-home COVID-19 test available at Wayne Memorial Health Centers

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At-home COVID tests are in demand and hard to find on shelves and online. One of the first shipments of the free tests purchased by the federal government has arrived in our area. People in Wayne, Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties are coming to Wayne Memorial Health Centers to get at-home […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anytime Fitness#Resolutions#Gyms#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Cheektowaga Starbucks becomes second location in country to unionize

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A second Buffalo-area Starbucks location has unionized, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed Monday. The location on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga became the second Starbucks store in America to form a union, joining the Elmwood Village location that made history by voting to unionize in early December. The Genesee Street location […]
LABOR ISSUES
WBRE

Rare pillars of light captured in DuBois explained

Matt Gritzer in DuBois captured this amazing photo of light pillars in the sky this morning. A light pillar is a vertical beam of light that extends above the light source. You have to have the perfect conditions for this to appear in the sky. These typically happen at night or they naturally appear at […]
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Scammers are now selling fraudulent COVID-19 tests to trick employers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been a number of scams targeting different groups. Well now, one of these scams is actually targeting employers. We’re talking fraudulent COVID-19 tests. Scammers are now shopping around tests that say positive on them so people can call off of work and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WBRE

What is Delta 8? New dispensary opens on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 3BUDS LLC, a full-service Delta 8 cannabinoid company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their hemp dispensary on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday. The dispensary sells Delta 8, but many wonder what is Delta 8, how is it legal and how does it differ from medical marijuana […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy