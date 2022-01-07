Sticking to fitness resolutions

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s that time of year when gyms are packed with people working on their fitness.

But keeping up with those health and exercise goals isn’t always easy. 10 seconds can feel like an eternity when working out. This is especially true in personal trainer Betty Hackenberg’s boot camp class at Anytime Fitness in Wyoming .

But endurance is key to accomplishing any fitness goal, whether you’re first starting out or trying something new.

“My favorite saying is ‘Rome wasn’t built in one day,’ and neither is your body. You have to give it time,” Hackenberg said.

Getting in the right headspace is necessary, too.

“You have to control your mind to achieve the body to succeed,” Hackenberg said.

Hackenberg says support from friends and family can help keep you on track. Group training classes are a great way to meet friends and “accountability buddies.”

“It’s so awesome. We get to hang out, we get to joke with each other, we all cheer each other on,” Kate Lewis of Scranton said.

But most importantly, it’s about having fun.

“One of my goals is to be able to rise to a handstand from a push-up position on the floor,” Tim Hallett of Forty Fort said.

Another tip is keeping track of your progress along the way. There are many free apps that can help you do so.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.