DEFENDING DEMOCRACY: What lead up to the insurrection at the Capitol?
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, had a lot of Americans asking themselves the very same question, “How did we get here? What happened?”Trump’s social media app expected to launch in February
In this video timeline, WDVM’s Randi Bass explains what happened between the election and the insurrection.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0