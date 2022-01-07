ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DEFENDING DEMOCRACY: What lead up to the insurrection at the Capitol?

By Randi Bass
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, had a lot of Americans asking themselves the very same question, “How did we get here? What happened?”

In this video timeline, WDVM’s Randi Bass explains what happened between the election and the insurrection.

