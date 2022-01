A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, some lawmakers still can't believe that Congress itself came under siege. "More and more it becomes surreal. You become a combination of angry as well as shocked," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, told NPR, standing in Statuary Hall, where rioters stormed through on their way to try to disrupt the electoral count on the House floor.

