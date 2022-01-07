ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Day! Dozens Of NJ School Districts Closed Friday, Jan. 7

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
A winter storm is expected to wallop parts of New Jersey with between three and five inches of snow late Thursday night into Friday morning.

Several school districts are taking action.

Below are the districts with closures or delays on Friday, Jan. 7 (last updated 10 a.m.).

Asbury Park: 2-hour delay

Barnegat: Remote

Bedminster: closed

Bergenfield: closed

Bernards Township: Remote

Bloomfield: Closed

Bound Brook: closed

Brick: closed

Butler: Closed

Clifton: Closed

Clinton - Glen Gardner School District: Closed

Colts Neck: 2-hour delay

Dumont: closed

East Windsor Regional - Hightstown: Closed

Elisabeth Morrow - Englewood: Closed

Englewood Cliffs Public Schools: Closed

Fair Lawn: Closed

Fort Lee: closed

Freehold: closed

Garfield: Closed

Hanover Park Regional: Closed

Highlands Boro Schl District: closed

Holmdel: closed

Howell: 90-minute delay

Jefferson: closed

Kinnelon: Closed

Lincoln Park: Closed

Little Ferry: Closed

LBI Surf City: closed

Madison: Closed

Mahwah: closed

Manasquan: 2-hour delay

Marlboro: closed

Matawan - Aberdeen Regional Schools: 90-minute delay

Midland Park: Closed

Montclair: Closed

Morris Plains: Closed

Mount Arlington: Closed

Mountainside: closed

North Plainfield: closed

Oceanport: Remote

Paramus: Closed

Parsippany: Closed

Passaic: Closed

Passaic Valley Regional: Closed

Pompton Lakes: Closed

Ramapo - Indian Hill Regional Schools: Delayed opening schedule

Ramsey: 2-hour delay

Randolph: closed

Ridgefield Park: Closed

Ridgewood: Closed

Ringwood: Closed

Riverdale: Closed

Roselle Park: Closed

Roxbury: Closed

Rumson: Closed

Rutherford: closed

Saddle Brook: closed

Sayreville: closed

South Boundrbook: closed

Spotswood: Closed

Spring Lake Heights closed

Tenafly: Closed

Tinton Falls: closed

Toms River: Closed

Totowa: Closed

Wall: closed

Wallington: closed

Warren Hills Regional: closed

Watchung Hills Regional: 2-hour delay

West Orange: Closed

Woodbridge: Closed

Woodbury Heights: Closed

Wyckoff: closed

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

