Snow Day! Dozens Of NJ School Districts Closed Friday, Jan. 7
A winter storm is expected to wallop parts of New Jersey with between three and five inches of snow late Thursday night into Friday morning.
Several school districts are taking action.
Below are the districts with closures or delays on Friday, Jan. 7 (last updated 10 a.m.).
Asbury Park: 2-hour delay
Barnegat: Remote
Bedminster: closed
Bergenfield: closed
Bernards Township: Remote
Bloomfield: Closed
Bound Brook: closed
Brick: closed
Butler: Closed
Clifton: Closed
Clinton - Glen Gardner School District: Closed
Colts Neck: 2-hour delay
Dumont: closed
East Windsor Regional - Hightstown: Closed
Elisabeth Morrow - Englewood: Closed
Englewood Cliffs Public Schools: Closed
Fair Lawn: Closed
Fort Lee: closed
Freehold: closed
Garfield: Closed
Hanover Park Regional: Closed
Highlands Boro Schl District: closed
Holmdel: closed
Howell: 90-minute delay
Jefferson: closed
Kinnelon: Closed
Lincoln Park: Closed
Little Ferry: Closed
LBI Surf City: closed
Madison: Closed
Mahwah: closed
Manasquan: 2-hour delay
Marlboro: closed
Matawan - Aberdeen Regional Schools: 90-minute delay
Midland Park: Closed
Montclair: Closed
Morris Plains: Closed
Mount Arlington: Closed
Mountainside: closed
North Plainfield: closed
Oceanport: Remote
Paramus: Closed
Parsippany: Closed
Passaic: Closed
Passaic Valley Regional: Closed
Pompton Lakes: Closed
Ramapo - Indian Hill Regional Schools: Delayed opening schedule
Ramsey: 2-hour delay
Randolph: closed
Ridgefield Park: Closed
Ridgewood: Closed
Ringwood: Closed
Riverdale: Closed
Roselle Park: Closed
Roxbury: Closed
Rumson: Closed
Rutherford: closed
Saddle Brook: closed
Sayreville: closed
South Boundrbook: closed
Spotswood: Closed
Spring Lake Heights closed
Tenafly: Closed
Tinton Falls: closed
Toms River: Closed
Totowa: Closed
Wall: closed
Wallington: closed
Warren Hills Regional: closed
Watchung Hills Regional: 2-hour delay
West Orange: Closed
Woodbridge: Closed
Woodbury Heights: Closed
Wyckoff: closed
Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com
