Moorestown, NJ

Moorestown junior Gheysens has grown into scorer's role, among others

By John A. Lewis, Burlington County Times
 5 days ago
MOORESTOWN – Shawn Anstey noticed it on the first day of practice.

It wasn't just David Gheysen's game that had grown.

“I think he has more confidence,” said Anstey, the Moorestown boys basketball coach. “And he grew. He actually grew, physically. His shots are much better. He's got a nice, mid-range jump shot which he worked on in the offseason, so he grew that way, as well as, as a player.”

Gheysens had 12 points Thursday as the Quakers defeated Pemberton, 64-53, in a Burlington County Scholastic League game.

The first bucket came from beyond the 3-point arc and the last one came from the free-throw line, but Gheysens did a lot of his heavy lifting in the paint.

Gheysens' versatility is no accident; he moved around the floor, as he grew up, and picked up a little bit at every position.

“I've played travel, rec and all that,” he said. “I used to be a big man. I never really liked it, so it formed into a nice jump shot, and I was able to get the role of shooting guard on a lot of my teams. I think it rounded me out to be what I am right now.”

He's finally suited to do whatever Anstey and the Quakers need.

“He's got a great outside shot and I think he's our leading scorer, from outside,” Anstey said. “He's got the most 3s on our team. We try to use different guys for mismatches inside, and he can finish inside as well.”

Gheysens converted Matteo Mongeluzi's bounce pass for a fast-break lay-in to give Moorestown an 11-3 lead with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

He drove the lane to open the second-quarter scoring, then made his own space with a turnaround jumper that put the Quakers up, 21-7, with 6:59 left in the half.

“It's all match-up based for me, I think,” Gheysens said. “If they're pressing up on me, I can go back door. I can get inside. But if they're leaving me off, from the line, I can make that shot, nine times out of 10, I think.”

Pemberton reeled off eight straight points in the middle of the third quarter and cut Moorestown's lead to 40-32 on a 3-pointer by Jalen Clarke with 2:28 left, but the run ended with a driving lay-up by Nick DiMarini, then Gheysens – following Lamar Davis on a drive to the hoop – collected a ball that was swatted away and calmly banked it in to give the Quakers a 12-point lead.

It got as big as 17 on the cruise home in the fourth quarter.

“I think I have a bigger role in the offense,” Gheysens said. “I take more shots. I worked on my jump shot in the offseason and I'm able to have a higher percentage shot. They can rely on me to shoot the ball more. I think I grew an inch or two from last year, and that makes a big difference.”

Gheysens' 3-pointer was his 14th of the season. He leads the Quakers in that category.

“I definitely want to be a leading scorer for the team,” he said. “I want to be a main offensive option, but I also want to be a team leader and help my teammates out; make the team the best possible team I can make it.”

Beyond that, he'd like to play for one more team, at the college level. Gheysens sees himself as a business student.

“My father (Chris Gheysens) is a businessman. He's a CEO who works for Wawa, so he's pretty good with that stuff,” Gheysens said. “He's really into it, and I feel like I've always wanted to do something like that. And I'm sure he can help me out a lot.”

John A. Lewis is a sports writer for the Burlington County Times, Courier Post and The Daily Journal. E-mail him at jlewis@thebct.com or follow on Twitter @JohnLewis19. Please consider supporting local journalism with a subscription.

