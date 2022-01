SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! is asking for the public's help in finding homes for at-risk female dogs and their puppies as well as other orphaned puppies. Several dogs and puppies need homes, due to viral illnesses spreading in the kennels, SAPA! says. If you are interested in being a foster, SAPA! says they provide everything you would need to care for the dogs including formula, bottles, food, support guidance and an electric pad.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO