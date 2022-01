Following the success of his new Lil Durk collab “Broadway Girls,” country star Morgan Wallen says he’d like to work with Kendrick Lamar. The singer-songwriter has been at the center of controversy this year after a video showed him using a racial slur, for which he ended up apologizing. In a new conversation with comedian Druski on Clubhouse, per Variety, Wallen was not asked about that incident but was given extensive questions regarding what he’s been listening to and what led him to work with Lil Durk. The 28-year-old also revealed who his dream hip-hop collaborators would be, focusing on two in particular.

