Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre man waives hearing on attempted homicide charge

Times Leader
 5 days ago
Santana

WILKES-BARRE — A man who chased his former girlfriend and stabbed her multiple times inside a hotel waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Eric Osiel Santana, 23, of Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, waived a single count of criminal attempt to commit homicide to county court.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts of aggravated assault against Santana, who remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

Wilkes-Barre Township police arrested Santana when he chased his former girlfriend inside the Residence Inn and Suites on Liberty Plaza near Highland Park Boulevard on Oct. 25, according to court records.

The woman sustained stab wounds to her right arm and back and a laceration to her hand. She was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

The woman ended her relationship with Santana after two years of dating.

Related
Traffic stop leads to stolen vehicle arrest

HAZLETON — A traffic stop made early Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a man driving a stolen vehicle without a valid license. Marquise Flow, 19, of the Bronx, was taken into custody after a search on the vehicle identification number registered to the car he was driving revealed that the vehicle had been stolen out of New York.
HAZLETON, PA
Second person sentenced in methamphetamine trafficking case

SCRANTON — A second person was sentenced in federal court for his role in a drug trafficking scheme to ship methamphetamine from Arizona to be distributed in Luzerne County. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Tuesday said Edgar Mendoza, 29, formerly of Drums, was sentenced to nine years in prison.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
