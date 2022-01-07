Wilkes-Barre man waives hearing on attempted homicide charge

Santana

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — A man who chased his former girlfriend and stabbed her multiple times inside a hotel waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Tuesday.

Eric Osiel Santana, 23, of Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, waived a single count of criminal attempt to commit homicide to county court.

Prosecutors withdrew two counts of aggravated assault against Santana, who remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.

Wilkes-Barre Township police arrested Santana when he chased his former girlfriend inside the Residence Inn and Suites on Liberty Plaza near Highland Park Boulevard on Oct. 25, according to court records.

The woman sustained stab wounds to her right arm and back and a laceration to her hand. She was treated at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

The woman ended her relationship with Santana after two years of dating.