FC Tulsa’s season opener, home opener set for March

FC Tulsa

Boomtown is back for FC Tulsa on March 19. On that Saturday, FC Tulsa will play Birmingham Legion FC in its 2022 USL Championship home opener in front of Tulsa at ONEOK Field. The matchup will mark the first of 17 regular season home matches at ONEOK during the 2022 season as FC Tulsa aims for a third consecutive trip to the postseason.

“We can’t wait to return to the pitch and open up ONEOK Field to Tulsa on March 19,” said FC Tulsa president James Cannon. “After the success of the first two years for this new era of the franchise, we are ready to push the bar even higher on and off the pitch in 2022. We know our fans will be ready to give us a fantastic home field advantage against Birmingham and through this upcoming season.”

Before that first home match of 2022, FC Tulsa will start its season with a roadtrip, taking on the Charleston Battery in its season opener on Saturday, March 12. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, despite both being members of the USL Championship since Tulsa’s inaugural season in 2015.

The two opening matches of the 2022 season will also feature FC Tulsa matching up against former players from its 2021 squad. FC Tulsa will see defender Matt Sheldon to kick off 2022, now a member of Charleston Battery, before forward Marlon Santos makes his first visit to Tulsa with his new squad, Birmingham Legion FC.

“Getting out of the gate quickly and setting the tone at home will go a long way to reaching our objectives for the season,” said FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien. “We know when ONEOK is packed it can be a special place and great things can happen. Birmingham comes to us for our first home game, and we want to show that we will be up for it. Let’s create an atmosphere that no team can stand.”

Tickets to FC Tulsa’s home opener are available now through 2022 Season Ticket Memberships. Memberships give fans access to all 17 home matches at ONEOK Field and come with several benefits including zero interest Payment Plans, FC Tulsa’s Ticket Exchange policy, unique team and city event experiences and much more. To become a Season Ticket Member, visit FCTulsa.com/tickets.

A full 2022 schedule for FC Tulsa will be announced soon, as well as all home and road kickoff times.

