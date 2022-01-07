ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Tulsa's season opener, home opener set for March

By Austin Gwin
 5 days ago
Boomtown is back for FC Tulsa on March 19. On that Saturday, FC Tulsa will play Birmingham Legion FC in its 2022 USL Championship home opener in front of Tulsa at ONEOK Field. The matchup will mark the first of 17 regular season home matches at ONEOK during the 2022 season as FC Tulsa aims for a third consecutive trip to the postseason.

“We can’t wait to return to the pitch and open up ONEOK Field to Tulsa on March 19,” said FC Tulsa president James Cannon. “After the success of the first two years for this new era of the franchise, we are ready to push the bar even higher on and off the pitch in 2022. We know our fans will be ready to give us a fantastic home field advantage against Birmingham and through this upcoming season.”

Before that first home match of 2022, FC Tulsa will start its season with a roadtrip, taking on the Charleston Battery in its season opener on Saturday, March 12. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, despite both being members of the USL Championship since Tulsa’s inaugural season in 2015.

The two opening matches of the 2022 season will also feature FC Tulsa matching up against former players from its 2021 squad. FC Tulsa will see defender Matt Sheldon to kick off 2022, now a member of Charleston Battery, before forward Marlon Santos makes his first visit to Tulsa with his new squad, Birmingham Legion FC.

“Getting out of the gate quickly and setting the tone at home will go a long way to reaching our objectives for the season,” said FC Tulsa head coach Michael Nsien. “We know when ONEOK is packed it can be a special place and great things can happen. Birmingham comes to us for our first home game, and we want to show that we will be up for it. Let’s create an atmosphere that no team can stand.”

Tickets to FC Tulsa’s home opener are available now through 2022 Season Ticket Memberships. Memberships give fans access to all 17 home matches at ONEOK Field and come with several benefits including zero interest Payment Plans, FC Tulsa’s Ticket Exchange policy, unique team and city event experiences and much more. To become a Season Ticket Member, visit FCTulsa.com/tickets.

A full 2022 schedule for FC Tulsa will be announced soon, as well as all home and road kickoff times.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FC Tulsa announces full schedule

TAMPA – FC Tulsa’s 2022 USL Championship schedule is officially locked in with 34 league matches spread out over 36 weeks from March 12 to October 15. The corner of N. Elgin and Archer in downtown Tulsa will be alive with 17 home matches at ONEOK Field highlighting the schedule – 13 of those on Saturdays. Kickoff times for all matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
CBS Boston

Revolution Add Two Players In 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Including Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson At 24th Overall

FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution drafted two players in Tuesday’s 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selecting Loyola Marymount goalkeeper Jacob Jackson with the 24th pick and UCLA defender Ben Reveno with the 52nd selection. Jackson, 21, spent three the last three seasons as a starter for Loyola Marymount, posting a 26-8-8 career record for the Lions. The Escondido, California native was named the West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and an All-WCC First Team selection in each of the last two seasons. He set a career high with 11 wins in 2021, allowing only 12 goals over 17 games while...
