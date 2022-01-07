Ground beef sold at Walmart, WinCo recalled for possible E. coli contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday a recall of thousands of pounds of ground beef products possibly contaminated with E. coli.

The beef products produced by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. were sold at Walmart, WinCo, Albertsons in several states, including California.

The department says more than 28,000 pounds of Signature Farms beef, Kroger Ground Beef, Fresh Ground Beef at WinCo and All Natural Ground Beef at Walmart should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.