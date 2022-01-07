Trump social media app to launch on President's Day: report

Former President Trump ’s media company, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is set to launch a new social media app on President’s Day, The Guardian reported, citing the release date on an Apple App Store listing.

Truth Social is TMTG's alternative to Twitter, where Trump is permanently suspended. It will offer features similar to Twitter, including trending topics and the ability to follow other users, according to The Guardian.

TMTG also plans to launch a subscription service offering entertainment, news and podcast videos on demand called TMTG+ and, as indicated by a November investor meeting, a podcast network.

The new social media platform comes nearly a year after Trump was banned from major social media platforms for allegedly encouraging his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, where they tried to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

TMTG merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp in October for a reported value of $875 million, The Guardian reported.

In December, the media venture also received a $1 billion commitment from unidentified investors and inked a deal with video platform Rumble.