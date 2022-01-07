ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump social media app to launch on President's Day: report

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Former President Trump ’s media company, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), is set to launch a new social media app on President’s Day, The Guardian reported, citing the release date on an Apple App Store listing.

Truth Social is TMTG's alternative to Twitter, where Trump is permanently suspended. It will offer features similar to Twitter, including trending topics and the ability to follow other users, according to The Guardian.

TMTG also plans to launch a subscription service offering entertainment, news and podcast videos on demand called TMTG+ and, as indicated by a November investor meeting, a podcast network.

The new social media platform comes nearly a year after Trump was banned from major social media platforms for allegedly encouraging his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, where they tried to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

TMTG merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp in October for a reported value of $875 million, The Guardian reported.

In December, the media venture also received a $1 billion commitment from unidentified investors and inked a deal with video platform Rumble.

beincrypto.com

Can We Stop Social Media Apps From Collecting Our Data?

When was the last time you thought about something and social media didn’t present an ad for that product instantaneously? You didn’t even talk about it; it was just a mere thought. Thus implying that social media can creep into our minds and take a peek at what...
INTERNET
AFP

Judge rejects Facebook bid to derail US antitrust suit

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled that US regulators' re-worked anti-trust case against Facebook can go ahead, saying the complaint was more robust and detailed than the version denied last year. The US Federal Trade Commission has alleged the social media giant, which has renamed itself Meta, holds an illegal monopoly by acquiring potential competitors that it now owns like Instagram and WhatsApp. Judge James Boasberg's ruling is a blow to Facebook, which faced renewed scrutiny last year after a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew the harm their services could cause to teens, democracy and users' well-being. The FTC "may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations," but the case will not be dismissed, ruled Boasberg, who last year tossed out the original suit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
