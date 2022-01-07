Basketball: Garrison Lady Troopers remain undefeated

PLAINVILLE - The rain fell from far and wide for Southington girls basketball Monday night in its win over Plainville. The Blue Knights jumped out to a 17-0 lead to start the game and knocked down a trio of three-pointers in the process, while holding Plainville to 17 points for the entire contest to remain undefeated. They had one of their best combined shooting efforts of the season as they look to take advantage of their breadth of capable outside scorers.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO