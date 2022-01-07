ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball: Garrison Lady Troopers remain undefeated

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gtGA_0df6BFWu00

Class B basketball returned after the holiday break.

Girls Scores:
Garrison (59), Wilton-Wing (11)
Velva (43), Four Winds/Minnewaken (61)
New Town (55), Powers Lake (45)

Boys Scores:
Our Redeemer’s (47), Stanley (53)
Garrison (47), Wilton-Wing (55)
Bottineau (62), MLS (47)
New Town (33), Powers Lake (62)
Lewis & Clark (63), Tioga (36)
Rolla (70), TGU (47)
DLB (54), Rugby (41)
Kenmare (52), Westhope/Newburg (50)

