Basketball: Garrison Lady Troopers remain undefeated
Class B basketball returned after the holiday break.
Girls Scores:
Garrison (59), Wilton-Wing (11)
Velva (43), Four Winds/Minnewaken (61)
New Town (55), Powers Lake (45)
Boys Scores:
Our Redeemer’s (47), Stanley (53)
Garrison (47), Wilton-Wing (55)
Bottineau (62), MLS (47)
New Town (33), Powers Lake (62)
Lewis & Clark (63), Tioga (36)
Rolla (70), TGU (47)
DLB (54), Rugby (41)
Kenmare (52), Westhope/Newburg (50)
