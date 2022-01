CFP Orange Bowl Hill Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill walks the turf before the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell)

Booker T. grad and Michigan Wolverine Dax Hill announced on social media Thursday he is entering his name in the NFL Draft.

Dax Hill Instagram

The junior defensive back was second on the team in tackles this season with 70, and he was tied for the team lead with two interceptions.

