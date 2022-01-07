Scranton man pleads guilty to assault, fleeing police at casino

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — A Scranton man was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday to three years probation for punching a man inside Mohegan Sun Casino and fleeing police in pursuit.

Henry Ellis III, 46, was charged July 3 after he punched a man on the casino floor and fled the area in a U-Haul van, according to state police Gaming Enforcement Office.

Officers from Plains Township police pursued Ellis who struck the cruiser during the chase, state police said.

The pursuit ended across the road from the casino when Ellis pulled into a gasoline service parking lot.

Ellis pleaded guilty to simple assault and flight to avoid apprehension on Nov. 29.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude police against Ellis.

Ellis appeared before President Judge Michael T. Vough who sentenced him to three years probation, 30 hours of community service and write two apology letters to each of the Plains Township officers.