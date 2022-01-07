ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama A&M to open 2022 season against UAB on the road

By Rocco DiSangro
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two in-state foes will renew a rivalry inside the friendly confines of the University of Alabama in Birmingham’s Protective Stadium. The Alabama A&M University Bulldogs will take on the Blazers to open the 2022 season.

The last time UAB hosted Alabama A&M on the Gridiron it marked the long-awaited return of the Blazer football team. An attendance record was also set at that game with 45,212 fans in attendance on Sept 2, 2017.

The Blazers finished the 2021 campaign at 9-4 with a bowl win over BYU while the Bulldogs won their last four games to finish the year at 7-3.

The full 2022 Bulldogs schedule hasn’t been released just yet.

Huntsville-Madison County opens ‘state-of-the-art’ 911 center

