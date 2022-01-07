San Francisco State moves classes online for semester's first 3 weeks

San Francisco State University has delayed in-person classes until next month due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads.

Classes will begin as planned on Jan. 24 on an online platform for the first three weeks of the semester, university president Lynn Mahoney announced on Friday. There will be some expectations with certain courses that must meet in person and students taking those courses will be notified on Jan. 14.

Otherwise, the vast majority of in-person classes won’t begin until Feb. 14.

Most campus services will be moved remotely, but the university said the library, wellness center, student center, and most administrative buildings are still open. All campus offices will reopen on Feb. 7, providing a combination of in-person and remote services.

Local health experts told university officials they believe the current surge will peak around the end of January.

"Delaying in-person instruction and in-person services allows time for all of us to get our booster shots and for the post-holiday surge to abate somewhat," Mahoney wrote in her letter to campus on Thursday.

A campus update will be sent on Feb. 1 about resuming in-person classes.