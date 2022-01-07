ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Re-up? You’re crazy!

By Trent Reedy
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

2 021 was a terrible year. Under the Biden administration, we suffered inflation, shortages, unending COVID-19 challenges, and unprecedented government interference in our lives. And I, along with 800,000 veterans of the war in Afghanistan, suffered the agony of our mission being wasted when President Joe Biden betrayed us and ordered the abandonment of our Afghan allies. Many of us still search for a way to save our Afghan friends from the Taliban nightmare that Biden unleashed upon them. 2021 was miserable.

I’m reminded of the time shortly before I shipped to Afghanistan. I was in the last year of an enlistment that would expire in the middle of my deployment. For this reason, I found myself standing at parade rest in an NCO’s office.

“Cpl. Reedy! At ease. I’m Sgt. 1st Class Amet.” He motioned to my chair as he sat at his desk. “How are you?”

It was 3 p.m. I’d been standing in one paperwork line or another since 7 a.m. “I’m fine, sergeant,” I said, trying to avoid sarcasm.

“You excited to be heading to Afghanistan?”

I was more frightened than eager. “I’ll be ready.”

“Good!” Amet reviewed some papers. “Your enlistment’s up in… December… while you’re in Afghanistan. You thinking about reenlisting?”

It was February. “I have some time. Not sure.”

“You should re-up,” said Amet. “We’re offering a $3,000 reenlistment bonus. If you get that while in Afghanistan, it’s tax-free. Sound good?”

I doubted I would reenlist and gave a vague answer.

Amet frowned. “Only problem is you’re not within the reenlistment bonus window. You have to re-up no more than six months before the end of your current contract to be eligible.”

“Darn,” I said.

Amet smiled. “Here’s what I can do for you. Your reenlistment contract requires both of our signatures. You sign now. I’ll wait six months and sign when you’re eligible for that bonus. Then you’ll get your cash! Did I mention… tax-free ?”

I stared at Amet. “Wow.”

Are you f***ing serious? I thought. I’ve known you for three minutes, sergeant! With my signature on the contract, you wouldn’t just commit me to another six years the second I left your office, would you?

Amet told me reenlisting in Afghanistan was impossible due to paperwork complications. This was a lie. Lots of men re-upped over there.

“I must respectfully decline,” I said.

“You sure?” Amet reexplained his plan/scam. I was. I was dismissed and thought that was the end of it. But later, I stood at attention in another office.

“At ease, Cpl. Reedy. Have a seat.” Maj. Verum sat behind his own desk. “You’ve met with Sgt. 1st Class Amet?”

“Yes, sir.”

“He’s offered you a way to get yourself a nice reenlistment bonus.”

Where the NCO failed, they’d sent in the officer. Did they think the brass would impress me and change my mind?

Verum smiled. “Did he mention that bonus would be tax-free?”

“Yes, sir.”

“Well, OK. Are you ready to accept this deal?”

“I’ve chosen to decline reenlistment at this time, sir.”

Verum seemed surprised. He reexplained the offer. When I refused again, he shook his head and dismissed me.

I was shocked. I was about to deploy and risk my life for my country, and these two fellow soldiers were conspiring to set me up to be cheated. I felt betrayed. Though, of course, it wasn’t as bitter as the Biden betrayal.

There’s an old Army marching cadence, part of which goes, “Re-up! You’re crazy! Re-up! You’re out of your mind!”

Last year, we were betrayed, lied to, and misled. We may have been tempted to give up on our national struggle and stop caring. But here’s 2022, and I think, faithful reader, that we’re just crazy enough to re-up, push back, and make some desperately needed changes. This column, and the Washington Examiner, will march beside you all the way.

*Some names and call signs in this story may have been changed due to operational security or privacy concerns. Trent Reedy served as a combat engineer in the Iowa National Guard from 1999 to 2005, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Joe Biden Lies To America With A Smile On His Face

The lies of Joe Biden never stop. Today, they hit a crescendo on the anniversary of January 6th and the capitol riot. Let me focus on just two of them. He accuses rioters of killing Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. That’s just a flat out lie. The Washington D.C....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Joe Scarborough Brutally Mocks Lindsey Graham’s Multiple Personality Disorder With Biden: ‘This Guy’s All Over the Place’

People of a certain age will remember a television mini-series from 1976 called Sybil about an abused girl who suffered from a multiple personality disorder. Joe Scarborough made this outstanding reference Friday morning to describe the curious behavior of Senator Lindsey Graham, in particular as he relates with President Joe Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Nco
Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

SHOCK POLL: Only SIX Percent of Republicans Say Biden’s Win Was ‘Definitely Legitimate’

As President Joe Biden marks the one-year anniversary of the Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection, only 6 percent of Republicans believe his election victory was “definitely legitimate.”. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris delivered speeches at the Capitol Thursday morning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. And as expected,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHO 13

‘Facts don’t back up what’s coming out of his mouth,’ former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama pens letter pledging to 'recruit and train' at least 100,000 volunteers to ramp up voter registration ahead of 2022 midterms and calls on Democrats to ‘vote like the future of our democracy depends on it’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wading into the contentious waters of the 2022 midterm election cycle, urging her fellow Democrats to 'vote like the future of our democracy depends on it' in an open letter published Sunday. The popular presidential spouse took out a full-page ad in the New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy