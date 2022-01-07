Re-up? You’re crazy!

2 021 was a terrible year. Under the Biden administration, we suffered inflation, shortages, unending COVID-19 challenges, and unprecedented government interference in our lives. And I, along with 800,000 veterans of the war in Afghanistan, suffered the agony of our mission being wasted when President Joe Biden betrayed us and ordered the abandonment of our Afghan allies. Many of us still search for a way to save our Afghan friends from the Taliban nightmare that Biden unleashed upon them. 2021 was miserable.

I’m reminded of the time shortly before I shipped to Afghanistan. I was in the last year of an enlistment that would expire in the middle of my deployment. For this reason, I found myself standing at parade rest in an NCO’s office.

“Cpl. Reedy! At ease. I’m Sgt. 1st Class Amet.” He motioned to my chair as he sat at his desk. “How are you?”

It was 3 p.m. I’d been standing in one paperwork line or another since 7 a.m. “I’m fine, sergeant,” I said, trying to avoid sarcasm.

“You excited to be heading to Afghanistan?”

I was more frightened than eager. “I’ll be ready.”

“Good!” Amet reviewed some papers. “Your enlistment’s up in… December… while you’re in Afghanistan. You thinking about reenlisting?”

It was February. “I have some time. Not sure.”

“You should re-up,” said Amet. “We’re offering a $3,000 reenlistment bonus. If you get that while in Afghanistan, it’s tax-free. Sound good?”

I doubted I would reenlist and gave a vague answer.

Amet frowned. “Only problem is you’re not within the reenlistment bonus window. You have to re-up no more than six months before the end of your current contract to be eligible.”

“Darn,” I said.

Amet smiled. “Here’s what I can do for you. Your reenlistment contract requires both of our signatures. You sign now. I’ll wait six months and sign when you’re eligible for that bonus. Then you’ll get your cash! Did I mention… tax-free ?”

I stared at Amet. “Wow.”

Are you f***ing serious? I thought. I’ve known you for three minutes, sergeant! With my signature on the contract, you wouldn’t just commit me to another six years the second I left your office, would you?

Amet told me reenlisting in Afghanistan was impossible due to paperwork complications. This was a lie. Lots of men re-upped over there.

“I must respectfully decline,” I said.

“You sure?” Amet reexplained his plan/scam. I was. I was dismissed and thought that was the end of it. But later, I stood at attention in another office.

“At ease, Cpl. Reedy. Have a seat.” Maj. Verum sat behind his own desk. “You’ve met with Sgt. 1st Class Amet?”

“Yes, sir.”

“He’s offered you a way to get yourself a nice reenlistment bonus.”

Where the NCO failed, they’d sent in the officer. Did they think the brass would impress me and change my mind?

Verum smiled. “Did he mention that bonus would be tax-free?”

“Yes, sir.”

“Well, OK. Are you ready to accept this deal?”

“I’ve chosen to decline reenlistment at this time, sir.”

Verum seemed surprised. He reexplained the offer. When I refused again, he shook his head and dismissed me.

I was shocked. I was about to deploy and risk my life for my country, and these two fellow soldiers were conspiring to set me up to be cheated. I felt betrayed. Though, of course, it wasn’t as bitter as the Biden betrayal.

There’s an old Army marching cadence, part of which goes, “Re-up! You’re crazy! Re-up! You’re out of your mind!”

Last year, we were betrayed, lied to, and misled. We may have been tempted to give up on our national struggle and stop caring. But here’s 2022, and I think, faithful reader, that we’re just crazy enough to re-up, push back, and make some desperately needed changes. This column, and the Washington Examiner, will march beside you all the way.

*Some names and call signs in this story may have been changed due to operational security or privacy concerns. Trent Reedy served as a combat engineer in the Iowa National Guard from 1999 to 2005, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

