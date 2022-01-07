ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Why no one was punished for fatally flawed US airstrike that mistakenly targeted an innocent man

By Jamie McIntyre
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

We humans all have cognitive biases, systematic thinking errors that lead us to make mistakes in judgment.

And the mother of all such thinking errors is one you have no doubt heard of, namely “confirmation bias,” the natural tendency to accept information that is compatible with our existing beliefs while disregarding or rejecting contradictory or contrary facts.

A Pentagon investigation of the Aug. 29 U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 Afghan civilians, including three men and seven children, found no person to blame for what was initially called “a righteous strike” and later “a tragic mistake.”

The culprit, a three-star Air Force general concluded, was the pernicious effect of confirmation bias. The U.S. military was in the final day of its evacuation of Afghans from Kabul and on high alert, following the deadly suicide attack three days earlier that killed 13 American troops and 170 Afghan civilians at the airport gate.

The strike cell responsible for launching a Hellfire missile from an MQ-9 Reaper drone at an innocent man had been briefed on multiple streams of intelligence from both human sources and intercepted communications.

All indicated that ISIS-K was planning another mass casualty attack at the airport. U.S. drones tracked a number of suspect vehicles in a desperate search for the bomber.

“We had over 60 very, very high-caliber reports of an imminent threat to our forces in and around Kabul,” Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of the U.S. Central Command, said at a Pentagon briefing.

The movement of one vehicle drew particular scrutiny: a white Toyota Corolla, a sedan model ubiquitous in Kabul, that had stopped near what was believed to be an ISIS base of operations.

“We selected this car based on its movement at a known targeted area of interest to us, and we followed it throughout the day,” McKenzie said.

From that point on, confirmation bias kicked in. For eight hours, each action of the driver, Zemari Ahmadi, a worker for a U.S. aid group, was interpreted as evidence he was closing in for a strike.

Ahmadi was observed loading what could have been explosives into the trunk of his car. They were actually containers full of water.

As he dropped off co-workers on his way home, Ahmadi edged closer to the airport. It turns out that was where his house was. Under enormous pressure to prevent another horrific attack, with time running short, and convinced Ahmadi was alone, the commander of the strike cell pulled the trigger, unleashing a single Hellfire missile from the MQ-9 Reaper, killing Ahmadi in his car and members of his family who had run out to greet him.

“It was a mistake. It was an honest mistake,” said Lt. Gen. Sami Said, the Air Force’s inspector general, who found no one criminally negligent after an exhaustive internal investigation. “Individuals involved in this strike, interviewed during this investigation, truly believed at the time that they were targeting an imminent threat to U.S. forces.”

Countering confirmation bias requires keeping an open mind to other interpretations of the available evidence and the time to consider it properly.

“You don't have the luxury of time when you're perceiving something to be an imminent threat that's approaching you,” Said explained at a November briefing . “When you're getting that volume of data, you're tracking so many threat streams. This confirmation bias thing starts to build: You're trying to interpret things the best you can, and you don't have time.”

When news reports began to suggest only innocents were killed, the initial response from the U.S. Central Command was to point the finger at what it described as “substantial and powerful subsequent explosions … indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties.”

That was yet another example of confirmation bias, seeing what is expected and jumping to an erroneous conclusion. “We know that there were secondary explosions,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said four days after the strike. “Because there were secondary explosions, there's a reasonable conclusion to be made that there were explosives in that vehicle.”

Reasonable, but wrong, and an example of how once an initial judgment is made, it’s human nature to be slow to admit a mistake. No evidence was found of explosives in the vehicle, and it’s possible that what was perceived as secondary explosions may have been from propane tanks stored nearby. “Mistakes do happen in military operations,” Said said, but for him, the critical question was, “Were the interpretations at the time reasonable based on the information that they had?”

Had the U.S. strike cell had more time to gather intelligence about the suspect, say over days and week instead of hours, and more time to engage in what’s called a red team exercise, in which a neutral party can raise questions about the initial conclusions, the result may have been different.

But given the time constraint and the high stakes, Said doesn’t see anything that was missed that would have prompted second thoughts.

“We can't second-guess with additional information that they didn't have, although I did look at that to see if there was something they should have had that they didn't have,” he said. “There's not much of that that would have made a difference.”

The investigation resulted in classified recommendations to better recognize and account for confirmation bias, but overthinking carries its own risk of inaction.

“Just think about if this was a real threat and it did kill U.S. forces on [Hamid Karzai International Airport] and the folks involved didn't do anything about it," he said. "We might be investigating them today, so it's a tough scenario to be in.”

Said’s bottom line is that while the mistake was tragic and regrettable, it's not criminal or negligent.

Last month, the Pentagon closed the book on the case when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin accepted commanders' recommendations that no one be punished or prosecuted for the deadly mistake.

“I do not anticipate there being issues of personal accountability to be had with respect to the Aug. 29 airstrike,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman.

Jamie McIntyre is the Washington Examiner’s senior writer on defense and national security. His morning newsletter, “Jamie McIntyre’s Daily on Defense,” is free and available by email subscription at dailyondefense.com.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Air Force#Afghans#American#The U S Central Command#Toyota
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden to nominate Lieutenant General Kurilla as next CENTCOM Commander

President Biden intends to nominate Lieutenant General Michael E. Kurilla as the next head of U.S. Central Command. Fox News has confirmed that Biden plans to nominate Gen. Kurilla, who is currently the head of the US Army’s 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, when current CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie retires this spring.
MILITARY
KEYT

Biden nominates a new general to oversee military operations in Middle East

President Joe Biden is nominating Army Lt. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla to be the next commander of US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, according to multiple defense officials and nomination paperwork sent to Congress. Kurilla would replace Gen. Frank McKenzie, who has commanded CENTCOM since...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Taliban to recruit suicide bombers for Afghanistan’s armed forces to fight local chapter of IS

A senior Taliban official has confirmed that suicide bomb squads will be incorporated into the country’s military to combat the threat from the rival Islamic State chapter in Afghanistan.Bilal Karimi, the Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, said the suicide squad would work as a single unit.The Taliban has in the past often suicide bombers, called “martyrdom seekers”, to fight Western and allied forces. However, it was unclear whether the suicide squad members will be used as suicide bombers or as regular members of the army. “The special forces that include martyrdom seekers will be used for more sophisticated and special operations,” Mr...
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

After Afghanistan, US military presence abroad faces domestic and foreign opposition in 2022

In August 2021, the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan after fighting a war there for nearly 20 years. In addition to Afghanistan, the U.S. has reduced its military presence in several other conflict zones in recent years. It has lowered troop levels in Iraq from 170,000 in 2007 to 2,500 in 2021, and in Syria from 1,700 in 2018 to around 900 today. While these reductions may seem like a U.S. military withdrawal from the world stage, its presence overseas remains vast. As political scientists, we examine the costs, benefits and perceptions of U.S. military deployments abroad. Our research shows...
TheConversationCanada

The U.S. failed in Afghanistan by trying to moralize with bullets and bombs

Last August, the world watched the chaotic and painful American departure from Afghanistan. It led to a profound reckoning: how could two decades of war end in such humiliating defeat at the hands of Taliban militants? In Afghanistan, the list of imperial powers that have tried and failed to exercise control includes the British in the 19th century, the Soviets in the 20th century — and now the Americans in the 21st century. Afghanistan’s history of occupation suggests a deviation from the standard colonial playbook of using military control to extract wealth elsewhere in the Global South. All this has given...
U.S. POLITICS
Las Vegas Herald

US Military Significantly Reduced Global Airstrikes in 2021

The U.S. military conducted about half as many airstrikes in 2021 as it did in 2020, a change that defense analysts say is due at least in part to the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Biden administration's emphasis on diplomacy over military force. According to data published by the military,...
MILITARY
msmagazine.com

20 Years After the First Detainees Arrived at Guantanamo, “The Mauritanian” Depicts One Innocent Man’s Fight for Freedom

It’s been 20 years since the first detainees arrived at Guantanamo Bay. In October 2016, one of the earliest prisoners at the detention center, Mohamedou Ould Salahi, was released after 14 years of unlawful detainment—a hell the 39 remaining detainees at Guantanamo are still hoping to escape. Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film The Mauritanian depicts the true story of Ould Slahi and sheds light on the abuse Guantanamo prisoners have been sentenced to over the last two decades. Perhaps most importantly, though, it highlights why President Joe Biden must indefinitely close the notoriously violent prison.
MILITARY
AFP

Five more Guantanamo detainees approved for release

The US government has approved the release of five more prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay military prison, according to documents posted online this week by the Defense Department. Three of the five detainees were from Yemen, one was from Somalia, and the fifth from Kenya. They have spent a collective 85 years in the prison opened two decades ago for so-called "war on terror" detainees in the wake of the September 11, 2001 Al Qaeda attack on the United States. Never charged, detainees now approved for release -- decided after case reviews in November and December -- total 18 of the 39 men still held in the prison facility at the US Naval Base in Cuba.
MILITARY
hngn.com

F-22 Raptors Could Be Eliminated By Chinese Hypersonic Infrared Missile Capable of Destroying the Stealth Fighter in Seconds

F-22 Raptors are considered to be the best plane, but its days are numbered as a new hypersonic infrared missile will keep it at bay. Stealth is good, but as long as it gets close to its target but it's become moot with a projectile that could kill it in seconds after launch. It forms another layer of the missile shield that the PLA is developing and proving a hard nut to crack even in theory.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy