ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Phoning it in

By Rob Long
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

H alfway through a New Year’s Eve dinner party, I felt a buzz in my pocket. Someone had sent me an email.

Let me be clear: I’m not one of those savages who sits at the dinner table with his phone face-up next to his place. And I don’t do the face-down thing, either, which we all know is a ridiculous and transparent lie.

Still, I must admit to a secret thrill when a restaurant has replaced its menu with a QR code. It’s a silly superstition, as we all know — COVID-19 isn’t transmitted via menus or wine lists, so it’s a little like going to the “barber” in the 14th century to get bled in order to release the bad “humors” — but on the other hand, it’s essentially a free pass to use your phone.

“What was the fish thing again?” I ask. “Let me just check,” I say, as I pick up my phone and quickly scan for messages and fun Instagrams while pretending to investigate how the sea bass is cooked.

Which is why the best practice is to keep the phone in the pocket.

The result is that it buzzes, insistently, in my pocket every time an email or text message comes in, giving me a distracted and slightly stressed-out air my dining companions find both unattractive and baffling. It would be a lot more honest and forthrightly rude, which is why I don't do it, to just put the thing on the table and check it incessantly.

There is zero scientific evidence for what I'm about to claim, but I'm about to claim it anyway: When the phone buzzed in my pocket, I knew it was from one of my producing partners on a new television project, asking about the script I'm supposed to be writing.

In the middle of a pretty glamorous party, surrounded by fully vaxxed and tested, well-dressed and entertaining people, I felt the dread of the unread work-related email festering in my pocket.

The email was, in verbatim, this: "Just checking in on the script and wondering when we'll see a draft. Obviously need it as soon as possible. Happy New Year."

What kind of person, I said to my friends at the table when I returned from an unnecessary trip to the men’s room to check my phone, sends that kind of email on New Year’s Eve? What kind of sick sociopath nags a person about a work deliverable, especially during a week that everyone knows is spent doing nothing?

"When is the script due?" one of my friends asked.

“Three weeks ago," I said.

Which struck them all as significant, I suppose, since they each exchanged meaningful — and, to me, highly annoying — smirks.

Did I not wonder, one of them asked, what makes a person who is chronically behind schedule with work, perpetually 15 minutes late, and deeply averse to deadlines nevertheless carry his phone around to receive each reminding and demanding email the second it arrives?

I do not wonder that, I told them.

Could it not be guilt? Could it possibly be that instead of simply meeting deadlines and being on time, I use the phone and its buzzing as a kind of displacing busyness — all emails and messages and distracting transactions designed to imitate actual work without requiring, you know, actual work?

How about if I resolve in 2022 to manage my time better, to be prompt for appointments and events? When you're even-steven with the world, my friends told me, you don't need to carry around a nagging machine in your pocket.

"How much do I owe you for this therapy session?" I asked, trying to be clever. But the point was made. They were right. I spend more time, and endure more stress, avoiding and delaying and being late with projects than I do just sitting down to do them. Maybe, I thought to myself, 2022 is the year I stop doing that.

I pulled my phone out of my pocket and was about to shut it off when I noticed a few more texts and emails had come in. I quickly scrolled through them — just checking to see if anything important had been sent — and then looked up to my friends to announce my 2022 goal to stop checking my phone all the time.

But they were already wishing each other a Happy New Year. I had missed the countdown. 2022 was starting off in a troubling way.

Rob Long is a television writer and producer and the co-founder of Ricochet.com.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best cell phone trade-in options for iPhones and Android phones

While a new cheaper iPhone SE and Galaxy A51 have joined top-notch models such as the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the temptation is still strong to pay big bucks for the latest device. Getting a new phone often means you need to ditch the old one, and with a global pandemic squeezing pocketbooks, there's a rising demand to get your money's worth out of a mobile trade-in. That's where the CNET 2020 directory of gadget trade-in providers comes in. We'll look at a few of the best phone trade in options like ItsWorthMore and others where you can get top dollar for your devices.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
avast.com

Is your phone actually secure?

Our phones are an extension of our brains these days. Don’t let just anyone in there. Let’s start by taking a minute to think about all of the things we use our phones for. If you’re like most people, your phone is probably connected at a minimum to your email, your social media accounts, your browser, your photos, and your text messages. Depending on other factors, it might also be connected to online dating apps, personal messages between you and loved ones, other messaging apps, all of your contacts…. And those are just the things that spring immediately to mind.
CELL PHONES
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
The Staten Island Advance

‘I’m scared to go to work.’ An Applebee’s guest check with minimal tip goes viral, and the innocent server is vilified.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A TikTok user who posted a guest check at the New Dorp Applebee’s stirred a hornet’s nest this week. It demonized a longtime server of employer Apple-Metro Inc. as commentators piled on vicious chatter based on a misconception that the bill was posted by the server to demonize the patron.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
marthastewart.com

Let Go of These Eight Household Items as We Start the New Year

For many, the new year signals a chance to start fresh and create new goals for the 365 days ahead. When considering the aspects of your life that deserve a clean slate, why not start with your house, the place where you likely spend most of your time? During the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it's natural for your home to fill up with things you no longer have use for (think expired beauty products, old credit card statements, and clothes that no longer fit). While you can dispose of those items whenever you want, there's no better time to do so than at the start of the new year, when many people—including your loved ones—are beginning anew. "Letting go of excess is actually about reclaiming control over the sacred space we call home," says organizing expert Tamar Prager, founder of tamarprager.com and host of the podcast The Paper Weight. "For many of us looking for a fresh start, the new year provides a natural time in the cycle of our lives to shift, to change direction, and to find a new perspective."
HOME & GARDEN
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy