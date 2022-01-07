ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

A fissure on fission: Europeans split over nuclear power

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

E urope has some of the world's leading adopters of carbon-free energy, but it's also home to major disagreement among neighbors about whether nuclear-generated electricity should be part of the energy mix to enable a transition away from fossil fuels.

Those disagreements threaten to disrupt the European Commission's efforts to forge a plan categorizing sustainable energy sources that's palatable to the European Union's various member states. Some recent developments demonstrate just how states, and the EU's executive governing body itself, have strongly competing views on the importance of nuclear power as the bloc works to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Germany, Europe's largest economy, just shuttered three nuclear plants at the end of last year, leaving only three plants in operation. Those three final plants will be closed at the end of this year.

On the same day as the scheduled closures, a leaked draft of the European Commission's taxonomy on "environmentally sustainable economic activities" revealed the body proposes treating nuclear power, as well as natural gas, among its "green" energy project investments under specific conditions.

For nuclear in particular, a new project would be considered green if its permitting were approved by 2045 and developers established a plan for waste disposal.

Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for the German government, said following both events that German officials "consider nuclear technology to be dangerous" and brought up management of radioactive nuclear waste. Hebestreit said Germany rejects the European Commission's draft plan.

Elsewhere in Europe, Leonore Gewessler, Austria's climate minister, threatened to sue over the inclusion of nuclear and gas if the European Commission approves the energy taxonomy proposal as written.

Other nations are also overseeing a shift away from their existing fleets. For example, Belgium has its own plans to shut down all seven of its nuclear reactors, although unlike Germany, it plans to invest in newer technology with small modular reactors.

"I think you can say that the Germans have one of the most vocal, anti-nuclear perspectives, but they're hardly alone," Nikos Tsafos, an analyst for the Energy Security and Climate Change Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told the Washington Examiner.

Tsafos pointed also to South Korea, where authorities recently made public an energy taxonomy akin to the EU's that excludes nuclear power, although it includes liquefied natural gas.

Meanwhile, France maintains the largest nuclear fleet on the continent, sourcing a large majority of its electricity from nuclear, and French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized the need to keep nuclear central to its economy with emphasis on new technologies. Macron has committed to spending $35 billion over the next decade to "reindustrialize" France, a plan that includes new reactor builds, and said in October that the "No. 1 objective is to have innovative small-scale nuclear reactors in France by 2030, along with better waste management."

The United Kingdom, although it's no longer an EU member and wouldn't be bound by the EU's proposed taxonomy, gets about 21% of its electricity from nuclear, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson similarly seeks a revival of the source. Johnson said in October that the U.K. has "got to get back into nuclear" as it works toward 100% clean electricity by 2035.

In pursuit of that goal, Johnson's government has devoted 210 million pounds ($284 million) in grant support to Rolls-Royce for the development of small modular reactor plants.

The posturing of Macron and Johnson contravene historical trends and policies in both countries, which have seen reductions in nuclear power generation in recent years for various reasons, but they represent a decided departure from some of Europe's leading nations.

Other smaller economies in Europe, including Romania, Poland, and Ukraine, are also pursuing new nuclear power generation facilities with help from the U.S.

"There's a global reawakening that nuclear has got to be part of the solution," Rich Powell, the executive director of pro-nuclear energy policy group ClearPath, said in an interview. "There's nothing like an energy crisis to make nuclear look really good."

Powell noted nuclear's strong reliability and low-emissions profile, discounting the premise that dangers posed by radioactive waste outweigh its benefits.

"When you think about the scale of all of the other problems that are confronting us, the scale of the potential impacts of climate change in Europe and on the global environment that is already underway, when you think about the scale of the problems of energy access around the world ... and you put them up against the real, very minor, and manageable risks of spent nuclear fuel — I mean, in my book, it's almost laughable," Powell added.

Rita Baranwal, who served as assistant secretary for nuclear energy at the Department of Energy during the Trump administration, argued that no existing technology besides nuclear has the ability to serve a grid's baseload needs without emitting greenhouse gases.

"Study after study has shown that you can get [to net-zero emissions] up to 80% of the way with renewables, but that remaining 20%, if you truly want to maintain a clean energy portfolio, has to come from nuclear," said Baranwal, who is now the chief nuclear officer for the Electric Power Research Institute.

Baranwal also asserted that plant operators and regulators are already well equipped to manage waste fuel safely, whether by recycling it as some French generators do or by burying it as the Finns are preparing to do or by maintaining it on-site as the U.S. does.

"The nuclear industry is one of the only facets in the entire energy industry that is fully regulated, cradle to grave, and that's fine. Those are the rules, and you have to play by them," she said. "But the amount of used fuel that's generated is quite small and it's managed and it's been managed for decades."

Still, nuclear skeptics, opponents, and those who generally view the exponential growth of renewables as a sufficiently viable path for "greening" electricity grids chart the success of places like Germany.

The Germans got nearly 46% of their total electricity from renewable energy sources in 2021, and the onshore wind was responsible for the largest share of that, according to data from the Munich-based Fraunhofer Institutes. Total wind-powered electricity could have been higher if it weren't for weak winds, which caused a drop in output of some 16% as of late December 2021, Fraunhofer analyst Bruno Burger told Reuters .

Tsafos pointed further to data showing that Germany has been able to wind down its nuclear and coal power generation both over the last decade while keeping its use of gas relatively stable — all while more than doubling power generation from renewables.

"There is a challenge presented by intermittent renewable energy that we have to deal with, but we are coping with levels of renewable energy that we didn't think were possible 15 years ago," he said. "The reality is that we're getting better at it — better at managing the system."

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Carbon border tax would reduce emissions and boost UK economy, think tank says

A carbon border tax, in which importers pay duty on goods dependent on their carbon footprint, will help reduce pollution and level up the economy, an influential think tank has said.According to the Centre for Policy Studies – a right-wing think tank which focuses on free market policies – a carbon border tax on energy intensive imports would see importers from outside of the UK "put on a level playing field with British businesses", they say this would help support the economies in many of the same areas the government wants to "level up".The tax would work as a deterrent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Russia to set out security demands at ‘moment of truth’ NATO meeting

Russia is set to lay out its demands for security guarantees in Europe to NATO's 30 allies on Wednesday, following intense talks with the United States in Geneva that showed the two sides have major differences to bridge.The Kremlin will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, who described the meeting as “a moment of truth” in Russia-Nato relations.Wednesday's meeting is the second of three key engagements with Russia meant to defuse the growing threat posed by Moscow to neighboring Ukraine as thousands of troops mass along the border. On Monday, there were more than seven hours of talks...
POLITICS
The Independent

Energy monitor blames Russia for European gas crisis

The head of the International Energy Agency blamed Russia for much of Europe's natural gas crisis, saying Wednesday that high prices and low storage levels largely stem from the behavior of state-owned gas supplier Gazprom Russia could send up to a third more gas through existing pipelines, said Fatih Birol executive director of the Paris-based 30-member organization that provides policy recommendations on affordable and sustainable energy. That would amount to some 10% of European daily consumption — about the amount that industry officials say would be needed to avoid a severe shortage in case of colder-than-expected weather....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Europe is at the epicentre of alarming new outbreaks and the WHO said Tuesday Omicron could infect half of all people in the region at current rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

In the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines and then solar photovoltaic panels decreased enough in cost to become competitive in electricity markets. More installations resulted in more “learning curve” cost reductions – the decrease in cost with every doubling of deployment. Since 2009, the prices of wind and solar...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Nuclear Power#Electric Power#Nuclear Fuel#Europeans#The European Commission#The European Union#Eu#German
AFP

EU flags at half-mast after death of parliament speaker Sassoli

EU flags flew at half-mast for European Parliament speaker David Sassoli, who died Tuesday aged 65, as tributes flowed in from leaders and officials from around the 27-nation bloc and beyond. "Today is a sad day for Europe," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, referring to the Italian former journalist and longtime MEP whose 2.5-year term presiding over Europe's legislature was to end this month. Sassoli died in the early hours of Tuesday in the hospital where he had been admitted on December 26 for what his spokesman had said was "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system". "David Sassoli passed away at 1.15am (0015 GMT) on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalised," the spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, tweeted.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
France
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
MedicalXpress

Over 50% of Europeans on track to contract Omicron: WHO

More than half of people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference, regional director Hans Kluge warned that the Omicron variant represented a "new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Past seven years hottest on record - EU satellite data

The past seven years have been the hottest on record, according to new data from the EU's satellite system. The Copernicus Climate Change Service said 2021 was the fifth-warmest year, with record-breaking heat in some regions. And the amount of warming gases in our atmosphere continued to increase. Governments are...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Dutch government sworn in with focus on climate

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth coalition government took office on Monday a record 10 months after elections, with pledges to spend big on climate change and coronavirus. But the path to his fourth government since 2010 was a difficult one, taking a record 271 days of negotiations after elections on March 17.
ENVIRONMENT
techxplore.com

France, Germany 'agree to disagree' on nuclear power

Germany and France have "agreed to disagree" on the EU's move to label nuclear energy as green, German Europe Minister Anna Luehrmann said Friday, denying any conflict between the two European giants on the issue. The European Commission has issued a draft proposal to label nuclear energy, along with natural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron's comments that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy