ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

A writer who thinks hell is other people

By Peter Tonguette
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

I f the last several centuries of Western civilization are any indication, writers tend to be odd, unsociable, and occasionally misanthropic types. Several recent literary biographies confirm the trend, revealing in full the self-involved hermeticism of J.D. Salinger, the undisguised misogyny of Philip Roth, and the idle wantonness of Gore Vidal, none of which makes their work any less valuable, of course.

Yet, if a writer can both be worth reading and worth avoiding at a dinner party, the literary subgenre of writers’ collected diaries, journals, correspondence, or other intended-for-private-eyes ephemera should give us pause. At best, such collections often fail to enhance our appreciation of a given writer’s work, and at worst, they inflict real reputational damage.

Such is the case with the new gathering of diaries and notebooks of Patricia Highsmith, whose classic novels Strangers on a Train (1950), The Talented Mr. Ripley (1955), and Deep Water (1957) firmly established her as among the past century’s most gifted practitioners of the thriller form. A literary giant, yes, but, on the basis of the present volume edited by Anna von Planta, also a grade-A grouch. The jottings, musings, and confessions contained here, distilled from some 18 diaries and 38 notebooks, span more than five decades, but their creator sounds much the same in her 20s as in her 70s: morose, aggrieved, and proudly alone.

This will not come as news to those who know something of Highsmith, who was born in Texas in 1921 and died, having long since become a wandering expatriate, in Switzerland in 1995. She displayed the depths of her preferred state of isolation in a 1978 interview on Thames TV. “I don’t like other people around me,” said Highsmith, who, unmarried and childless, pursued numerous same-sex relationships throughout her life (a side to her character reflected in her well-known pseudonymous 1952 novel, The Price of Salt ). “I like to walk around the house quietly,” she continued. “I like to daydream. I don’t like the level on which one has to talk with somebody else in the house, like saying, ‘Are you hungry?’”

Of course, it’s easy enough to ignore Highsmith herself when one spends time with her great novels, but to put up with her personality for somewhere in the neighborhood of a thousand pages is to tire pretty quickly of her obsessions, complaints, and grievances.

The entries begin in 1941, with Highsmith, then a student at Barnard College, setting down for posterity foolish political sentiments (“I read [Stalin’s] Foundations of Leninism . Very important, including the tactics”), familial score-settling (“From first acquaintance I had never liked my stepfather”) and her share of sagacious observations (“Nothing makes a woman, or a man either, watch her personal appearance so much as having enemies. She never knows when or where she will encounter them, but she must always be in top condition”).

Yet, even during these early days, Highsmith seems to delight in setting herself apart from the main currents of life, possibly even from people themselves. In one entry from this period, she recalls thinking that nothing on Earth could be “so wonderfully beautiful, so perfect” as a Mozart concerto, unless a person could “somehow be a concerto”; in another, she admits finding alien the basic satisfactions that other writers use as inspiration: “I know I shall never write — never thoroughly understand — the broader channels, deep mother love, love of soil, family ties.” Years later, she confesses: “There must be violence, to satisfy me, and therefore drama & suspense. These are my principles.” To be sure, that’s not exactly a surprising stance for a writer who spent her life chiseling away at thrillers, but there’s something tiresomely ghoulish about it all the same. No matter where she resides, who she sleeps with, or how successful her work becomes, Highsmith can’t help sounding annoyed and embittered. “God, writing is not a healthful pastime! Destroys sleep, health, nerves,” she writes in 1953. Three years later, depressed as she often is in these pages, she notes, “My life, my activities seem to have no meaning, no goal, at least no attainable goal.” And in January 1969, Highsmith, just before her 48th birthday, wonders whether she will ever allow herself to enjoy everyday life, “to take a joy in being conscious,” as she puts it, but if someone hasn’t become well-adjusted by middle age, it’s worth asking if they ever will be.

At times, Highsmith lapses into outright bigotry, expressed in her antisemitism and animus toward the Catholic Church. In 1967, she wishes bombs were dropped on the Vatican as punishment for the church encouraging procreation among its adherents; this seems to have been a particular preoccupation of Highsmith, who, in 1945, said of the word “pregnant” (she feared she might be), “what an ugly word!” In one of the last entries, from 1992, she perversely rejoices in the possibility that AIDS will “prolong the life of humans on earth by a few centuries!” by limiting overpopulation. She seems to have redirected the affection that might have been more properly directed at a child, or at least a long-term, monogamous partner, on the snails and cats she surrounded herself with. She writes melodramatically of the death of her cat Sammy as representing “the kind of grief that cannot be shared by well-meaning friends.”

Money worries, writing struggles, and the ups and downs of assorted affairs fill out this hefty tome. There are good bits about journalists (in Highsmith’s mind, more unseemly than prostitutes because the latter “only sell their bodies, not their minds”) and “punks” who vandalize property (“Is it any achievement to have made a pigsty of Washington Square, New York?”). Such compensations aside, this is a book of diaries and notebooks the main function of which is to demonstrate the foolishness of publishing books of diaries and notebooks. In 1961, the author seemed to reach the same conclusion, musing, after spending two hours of reading 16 years’ worth of her own diaries, that “my life is a chronicle of unbelievable mistakes. Things I should have done, etc. and vice versa. It is not pleasant to face.” She was not wrong.

Peter Tonguette is a frequent contributor to the American Conservative , National Review , and Wall Street Journal .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Books to read in the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Looking for new books to read as you ring in the new year? The folks at E Shaver Bookseller have plenty of ideas to help you out, regardless of the genre you’re interested in. “The Lyrics: 1956 to Present” by Paul McCartney Published in two volumes that can be bought together, […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Guardian

Thanks to the writers who got us through 2021

Your series of articles rightly cite many who have helped Guardian writers through 2021. But it is those writers themselves who have provided clarity of thought, insightfulness and humour to the paper’s readers. While there are too many to mention from my own point of view, I hail Marina Hyde and John Crace for providing me with laugh-out-loud moments – precious indeed. Many thanks.
U.K.
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Book You Should Read in January

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re finishing up a book or deciding on what world to dive into next, it’s officially 2022, meaning it’s time for a new year full of new reads. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the combination of future reading possibilities paired with your already too long “to be read” list, check out this guide to help you create your perfect reading list this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Roth
Person
Patricia Highsmith
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Love at first sight: 20 of the best romantic quotes from literature that will make you swoon

Literature is full of some of the greatest love stories of all time. Heathcliff and Catherine in Wuthering Heights; Romeo and Juliet in Shakespeare’s play; Cecilia and Robbie in Atonement – they’re just a few examples of literature’s most famous romances, which strike right to the core of how it feels to be deeply in love. Whether it’s the temporary madness of falling for somebody, or the pain of unrequited love, romantic novels help us to navigate love and understand the heart – as much as that’s possible – while offering pure escapism. Most of all, they remind us of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘The Bayou Trilogy’: TV Series Based On Daniel Woodrell’s Crime Novels In Works From Timberman-Beverly & Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Acclaimed author Daniel Woodrell’s The Bayou Trilogy crime novels is getting a TV series adaptation. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman are developing and producing the project via their Timberman-Beverly Productions banner. It is one of the first high-profile shows under the overall deal the duo signed with Lionsgate Television last year. The Bayou Trilogy: Under the Bright Lights, Muscle for the Wing, and The Ones You Do chronicles business-as-usual corruption in the fictitious Louisiana parish of St. Bruno. In the eye of the storm stands Detective Renee Shade, whose sense of duty collides with a violent underbelly of Dixie Mafia,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Cat#Hell Is Other People#Diaries#Western Civilization#Thames Tv
The Independent

Voices: I won the TS Eliot Prize last night. It was a triumphant moment of visibility for butch women

On one side of the door, you are ugly, and the other side handsome. There are three inches of wood between exile and acceptance.C+nto & Othered Poems explores the idea of the butch, and by implication the notion of masculine women. It’s about our difficult dance between survival and self-expression. I was compelled to write it as an honouring to all butches and wrong walking women, all of us who do not quite fit our own bodies. Part memoir and part conjuring, C+nto attempts to resurrect our buried and unbreathing stories, to drag the margins to the centre of the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
92.9 THE LAKE

Year In Review: Celebrities Who Died In 2021

It's mind-boggling to think about all the loss of life this past year and 1/2 due to COVID. More than 850 people died in less than two years. So much has happened nationally as America attempted to get back to normalcy. Closing out 2021 we wanted to remember the memories of celebs that passed this year. For a complete listing click here.
MLB
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
Switzerland
KTLA

Here are the new 2022 quarters featuring trailblazing U.S. women

Several trailblazing American women will appear on new quarters in 2022 as part of a program celebrating the accomplishments and contributions made by women. Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new designs each year, honoring the women on the reverse, or tails, side of the coins. […]
POLITICS
DesignerzCentral

Unverified Report Claims Kamala Harris’ Marriage Allegedly In ‘Crisis’ With Husband Sleeping In ‘Separate Bedrooms’

Is Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage in “crisis”? A tabloid recently claimed Harris’ relationship with her husband, Doug Emhoff, is under new scrutiny from friends of the couple who believe they’re seeing cracks in their relationship in private. Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about President Joe Biden’s vice president.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy