ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Possible E. Coli Contamination Spurs Recall of Over 28,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uwW3_0df6A8Or00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS SF) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Thursday announced an Oregon-based meat distributor is recalling approximately 28,356 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.

Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., a company based in Clackamas, Ore., is recalling raw, ground beef items that were produced on Dec. 20. The issue was reported to FSIS after a retail package of ground beef was purchased and submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis and the sample tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. The FSIS conducted an assessment of the third-party laboratory’s accreditation and methodologies and determined the results were actionable. ​​​​​​​

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 965” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed next to the time stamp and use or freeze by date. Thee items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Retailers who may have sold the tainted meat include Wal-Mart, WinCo, Kroeger and Albertsons. The products subject to recall and the labels can be viewed online .

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps after exposure the organism.

While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 °F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature. Additional information on the recall can be found on the USDA FSIS website .

Comments / 9

Gregory Brumfield
3d ago

Yeah,I Hope That The Assessment That The Food And Safety Commission Is Addressing Will Make A Better Judgment On Protocols In The Future For Their “Ground Beef “ Products.!! Because We Want To Make Sure, So That The People Of Oregon Won’t Panic-Over Their Ground Beef Being Contaminated And Concerns Rising.!!! Thank You And May God Bless Our Nation.!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: Rapid Or PCR Tests? Health Experts Weigh In

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – With COVID-19 cases and the demand for testing skyrocketing amid the omicron surge, questions are being raised as to which of the two different types of tests available are the best to use in case of exposure. The line to get tested for wrapped around the corner of 2nd and King Streets in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon. For Juliano and Renata Correia, it doesn’t matter what kind of test they get – they just need a test. “We are returning to Brazil tomorrow and we must be tested before going back,” Juliano Correia told KPIX 5. The line...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Infection Rates Shatter Previous Records In Bay Area, Nationwide

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases is shattering records in the Bay Area and nationwide, and health officials expect those numbers to get worse before they get better. On Tuesday, the United States broke a record single-day high with more than 1 million new COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. “I’m seeing now a lot of COVID patients coming into the emergency department, many of them are losing senses of smell and taste, many of them are having shortness of breath,” said Stanford Hospital Interim Emergency Department Medical Director Dr....
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

State Law Expands Composting Programs Across California

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Most people don’t realize it, but the food they throw out is contributing to climate change. A new state law will soon require all Californians to do what San Franciscans have been doing for decades. At Recology’s sprawling garbage transfer station in San Francisco, the building known at the “West Wing” is where all the smelliest, slimiest, rottenest food waste is delivered — more than 50 tons every day. But what most people see as trash, Robert Reed sees as treasure. “This is the most important kind of garbage there is. This is the food scraps....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy