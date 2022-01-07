ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Even leftists love Florida

By Kaylee McGhee White
 5 days ago

A year ago, Democrats were referring to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as “DeathSantis.” Now, they’re vacationing in his state.

Several leftist politicians who claim to support heavy-handed COVID-19 restrictions have been spotted recently in the Sunshine State, where people have been going about their normal lives for well over a year. Just this past week, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was seen, maskless, partying in Miami.

Who could blame her? No one wants to go on a vacation only to be told to wear a mask at all times and show proof of vaccination on every corner.

The irony, of course, is that leftists such as Ocasio-Cortez criticized Florida’s hands-off approach to the pandemic as “irresponsible” and “deadly” — but not so deadly that they can’t take a trip to enjoy the lack of restrictions themselves, it would seem. DeSantis was endangering the lives of his own citizens, they claimed, as they boarded a plane bound for one of Florida’s beaches.

"If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician that decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I'd be a pretty doggone wealthy man," DeSantis said Monday. “Congresspeople, mayors, governors, you name it.”

Leftists will never admit this, but the fact that they are eager to spend time in Florida proves DeSantis was right all along. He trusted his citizens to make responsible decisions about their own health and abandoned mandates that have not done anything to stop the spread of COVID-19, and his state is booming as a result. Just ask Ocasio-Cortez.

CBS News

Trump claims absolute immunity in attempt to toss January 6 suits from Democrats, Capitol Police officers

Washington — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued Monday that he is entitled to broad immunity from civil lawsuits attempting to hold him accountable for his role in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as they sought to convince a federal judge to toss out a trio of lawsuits filed against him in the wake of last year's violent assault.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
