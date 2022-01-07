ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Thursday night scoreboard – January 6

By Sean Bower
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Gymnastics
O’Gorman 143.4, Madison 133.1

Huron Triangular
1. Watertown 141.2
2. Huron 125.7
3. Britton-Hecla 121.2

Rapid City Area Schools Quadrangular
1. Hot Springs 134.55
2. Wall 109.6
3. Rapid City Central 81.1
4. Rapid City Stevens 72.950

High School Boys Wrestling
Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 69, Marion/Freeman 6

Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 24

Elk Point-Jeferson 46, Marion/Freeman 27

High School Girls Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Burke 39

Bridgewater-Emery 53, Freeman 41

Britton-Hecla 50, Webster 40, OT

Canton 69, Dell Rapids 46

Crawford, Neb. 52, Edgemont 39

DeSmet 36, Arlington 34

Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Estelline/Hendricks 39

Dupree 69, Little Wound 50

Ethan 52, Avon 37

Florence/Henry 49, Wilmot 21

Gregory 60, Lyman 33

Hamlin 57, Castlewood 39

Harrisburg 46, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 44

Heart River, N.D. 52, Lemmon 32

Herreid/Selby Area 53, Faulkton 43

Hill City 58, Spearfish 54, OT

Hitchcock-Tulare 39, Northwestern 31

Hot Springs 64, Bennett County 35

Lennox 36, Rock Valley, Iowa 25

Menno 40, Mitchell Christian 14

Miller 55, Mobridge-Pollock 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Tri-Valley 37

Philip 42, New Underwood 29

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Howard 48

Scotland 40, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 39

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Canistota 20

Sioux Falls Washington 54, Aberdeen Central 27

St. Thomas More 49, Sturgis Brown 32

Upton, Wyo. 50, Lead-Deadwood 21

Viborg-Hurley 61, Hanson 55, 2OT

Warner 52, Ipswich 37

Wessington Springs 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 12

West Central 68, Tea Area 58

White River 64, Kadoka Area 53

Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Colome vs. Kimball/White Lake, ppd.

Tiospa Zina Tribal vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.

Winner vs. Todd County, ppd.

High School Boys Basketball
Chester 50, McCook Central/Montrose 48

Dakota Valley 56, LeMars, Iowa 46

Dell Rapids 69, Canton 66

Ethan 65, Avon 29

Flandreau 63, Parker 52

Garretson 48, Beresford 36

Hamlin 62, Castlewood 46

Hot Springs 64, Bennett County 35

Howard 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

Lemmon 45, Heart River, N.D. 36

Lennox 61, Rock Valley, Iowa 51

Lyman 54, Gregory 45

Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 35

Milbank 66, Clark/Willow Lake 56

Mobridge-Pollock 54, Miller 46

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Tri-Valley 31

Platte-Geddes 50, Corsica/Stickney 47

Scotland 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 27

Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Pierre 51

Sioux Falls Washington 67, Aberdeen Central 52

Sioux Valley 71, Baltic 27

Sully Buttes 64, Highmore-Harrold 47

Sundance, Wyo. 63, Newell 34

Viborg-Hurley 51, Hanson 50

Warner 51, Ipswich 50, OT

Waubay/Summit 61, Langford 25

Wessington Springs 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 25

White River 75, Kadoka Area 43

Wolsey-Wessington 52, James Valley Christian 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Stanley County vs. McLaughlin, ppd.

Tiospa Zina Tribal vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

KELOLAND

O’Gorman boys knock off Washington for 6th straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys outscored Washington 24-13 in the final quarter en route to the 62-51 victory. O’Gorman led 14-9 after 1 quarter, and would stretch that lead to 9 in the 2nd quarter before Washington closed the half on a 17-5 run to take a 26-23 lead into the break. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

O’Gorman girls take down top-ranked Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle between top-ranked teams Monday night as Number 1 Washington hosted second-ranked O’Gorman, and the matchup lived up to the hype with the Knights outlasting the Warriors, 61-52. It was a tight game throughout. O’Gorman led by 1 after the first quarter, but Washington would head into […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Washington boys roll Pierre at home 64-44

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In boys high school hoops, Pierre was taking on Washington. In the first quarter, Jackson Edman couldn’t get it to go but Lincoln Keinholz had an aggressive rebound and putback for the Govs first bucket. Later in the first, Joe Uttect grabbed the rebound, pushed up ahead for Mikele Kambalo […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KELOLAND

Harrisburg girls hand Bishop Heelan first lost of season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — The Harrisburg girls crossed the border into Iowa to face unbeaten Bishop Heelan Thursday night. Emilee Boyer paced the Tigers with 20 points, Abigail Flanagan added 9, while Jaylee Hofer and Hannah Eide each chipped in 6 points as Harrisburg took down the Crusaders, 46-44. The Tigers return to action […]
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND

Powerhouse Plays – January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays, featuring the top plays and playmakers from January 7th. The list of games featured in Powerhouse Plays this week include: Boys Basketball#1AA Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Stevens Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens Boyden-Hull vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan Girls Basketball#3AA O’Gorman vs. Watertown Jefferson vs. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

