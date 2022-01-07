Thursday night scoreboard – January 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In boys high school hoops, Pierre was taking on Washington. In the first quarter, Jackson Edman couldn’t get it to go but Lincoln Keinholz had an aggressive rebound and putback for the Govs first bucket. Later in the first, Joe Uttect grabbed the rebound, pushed up ahead for Mikele Kambalo […]

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO