Jessamine Chan’s ‘The School for Good Mothers’ is complex, messy and honest — like its main character

- - - Jessamine Chan's debut novel, "The School for Good Mothers," begins with insomniac Frida Liu living through a nightmare after leaving her 18-month-old daughter, Harriet, at home alone, confined in a toddler activity center. Frida knew it was irresponsible and had only meant to get coffee, swing by the office, and then come right back, but once at work she started answering emails and lost track of time. A neighbor heard the baby crying and called the cops, and now Harriet has been taken away. "Ms. Liu," the social worker tells Frida when they meet at the police station, "this was an emergency removal because of imminent danger. You left your daughter unsupervised." In the space of two hours, Frida has gone from being an overwhelmed, recently divorced mom who needed a moment to herself to being a government-certified danger to her child.

