ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jessamine Chan’s ‘The School for Good Mothers’ is complex, messy and honest — like its main character

By Meera S. Kumar
Michigan Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am a bad mother, but I am learning to be good.”. Jessamine Chan’s dystopian novel “The School for Good Mothers” is not perfect by any means — neither is its heroine, Frida. However, Chan has constructed both a novel and a character that demonstrate the desperate yearning and burnout of...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Book World: In 'The School for Good Mothers,' parental mistakes have terrifying consequences

- - - Jessamine Chan's debut novel, "The School for Good Mothers," begins with insomniac Frida Liu living through a nightmare after leaving her 18-month-old daughter, Harriet, at home alone, confined in a toddler activity center. Frida knew it was irresponsible and had only meant to get coffee, swing by the office, and then come right back, but once at work she started answering emails and lost track of time. A neighbor heard the baby crying and called the cops, and now Harriet has been taken away. "Ms. Liu," the social worker tells Frida when they meet at the police station, "this was an emergency removal because of imminent danger. You left your daughter unsupervised." In the space of two hours, Frida has gone from being an overwhelmed, recently divorced mom who needed a moment to herself to being a government-certified danger to her child.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
marriage.com

How to Know When to Let Go of a Relationship: 15 Signs

Relationships go through periodic rough patches; that’s natural. Most are worth the peaks and valleys making partners strive to put forth immense effort to get through those tough times and come out stronger, closer, and with a more established band. There’s comfort, certainty, and familiarity in those bonds, so...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Complexities#Chinese#American
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room. The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch

Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to. Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother, 22, who met her 54-year-old husband at 19 reveals her parents initially didn't accept her 32-year age gap romance and warned her older lover was just 'looking for a trophy wife'

A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end her relationship with her baby's father because of their 32-year age gap. Stay-at-home mother Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, from Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, at a table tennis competition in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

"Like Mother Like Daughter"

We talk to a local mother and daughter who are on "Like Mother Like Daughter" at show that airs on Discovery+ and OWN. See how their differences were worked out while the whole world watches.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy