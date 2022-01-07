ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Thieves take off with Northwest Cape Coral home’s water system

By Sarah Metts
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1s5R_0df69VMp00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A home in Northwest Cape Coral fell victim to thieves on Wednesday night.

The homeowner wasn’t there at the time they stole her entire water system that sat on the side of her home. Her next-door neighbors were the first to notice the empty space the following morning.

“They saw the entire slab empty, the PVC pipe just hanging there and salt all over the grass,” said Julie O’Neal, the homeowner.

O’Neal said they took about four tanks, and she felt like they were watching her home to know when to strike.

“It’s unexpected, you don’t expect people to scope out your house, look to see if your home in the dead of night, just steal your stuff,” said O’Neal.

Nearby neighbors are on high alert, one decided to put up cameras on Thursday.

“We had planned on putting one up eventually but since the neighbor came over and told us that the water system had been stolen, we thought better put it up now,” said Jeanne George, a neighbor.

George said now that it’s up, she feels safer.

“I just hope they catch them,” said George.

O’Neal wants them caught too. She said the police are looking into it. In the meantime, she too put up cameras around her home.

“We have to get it replaced, it’s thousands of dollars of missing water equipment,” says O’Neal. “Now, I feel like I have to lock it to the ground just to make sure it’s not gonna happen again. It scares me to think I have to lock things up.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Home
CBS News

U.K. leader Boris Johnson faces calls to resign over "bring your own booze" garden party during COVID lockdown

Wednesday brought the time-honored tradition of "Prime Minister's Question Time" in the British Parliament, when the U.K. Prime Minister stands before his fellow elected lawmakers to answer their questions. It's weekly political theater that normally generates a few headlines, but this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced the most serious questions of his time in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy