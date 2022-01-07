ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Augustana men’s basketball game Friday canceled; Doubleheader set for Saturday with Northern State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the MSU Moorhead men’s basketball program, Friday’s contest vs. MSU Moorhead for the Augustana men’s basketball team has been canceled. The game is classified as a ‘no-contest’, per NCAA and NSIC procedures.

That has now wiped out Friday’s doubleheader. Both the Augustana men’s and women’s basketball teams will be back in action Saturday with a doubleheader against Northern State. Tipoff of the men’s game begins at 3:30 p.m. and the women’s contest at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.

Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
O’Gorman boys knock off Washington for 6th straight win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys outscored Washington 24-13 in the final quarter en route to the 62-51 victory. O’Gorman led 14-9 after 1 quarter, and would stretch that lead to 9 in the 2nd quarter before Washington closed the half on a 17-5 run to take a 26-23 lead into the break. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
O’Gorman girls take down top-ranked Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle between top-ranked teams Monday night as Number 1 Washington hosted second-ranked O’Gorman, and the matchup lived up to the hype with the Knights outlasting the Warriors, 61-52. It was a tight game throughout. O’Gorman led by 1 after the first quarter, but Washington would head into […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NCAA
Basketball
Sports
USF women pull away late from UMary 74-58 improving to 10-5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — With Megan Fannin, JeMae Nichols and Dallie Hoskinson scoring in double-digits, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (10-5, 6-3 NSIC) earned their second straight win with a 74-58 win over U-Mary (9-8, 3-5 NSIC) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play on Friday at the Stewart Center. The Cougars […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU and USD Women set to battle in Summit League showdown

There will be more than bragging rights on the line when the South Dakota State and South Dakota Women meet on the hardwood this weekend. Both teams are tied atop the Summit League standings with identical 4-0 conference records, and Saturday's winner will have the inside track to the Summit League regular season championship.
VERMILLION, SD
