Augustana men’s basketball game Friday canceled; Doubleheader set for Saturday with Northern State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the MSU Moorhead men’s basketball program, Friday’s contest vs. MSU Moorhead for the Augustana men’s basketball team has been canceled. The game is classified as a ‘no-contest’, per NCAA and NSIC procedures.
That has now wiped out Friday's doubleheader. Both the Augustana men's and women's basketball teams will be back in action Saturday with a doubleheader against Northern State. Tipoff of the men's game begins at 3:30 p.m. and the women's contest at 5:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon.
