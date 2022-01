Video game company Take-Two Interactive has agreed to acquire mobile gaming powerhouse Zynga, the companies said on Monday. Take-Two, led by chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.861 per Zynga share, based on the market close as of Friday, “with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.” The purchase price represents a premium of 64 percent to Zynga’s closing share price on Friday, the companies said. Take-Two’s labels are home to some of the most popular gaming series, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, ...

