Supporters of the Superstition Community Food Bank (SCFB) delivered in a big way this holiday season, contributing more than $30,000 to fund meals for its clients. Executive Director Myra Garcia reports that November/December food drives enabled the food bank to provide 600 holiday meals and give out 22,000 lbs. of food. She expressed her gratitude to the community for being so responsive: "We are so grateful to our local businesses, residents, donors and sponsors, for helping us exceed our goals for ensuring families the opportunity to enjoy a nutritious holiday meal together. It was so heartwarming to see their joy and appreciation."

