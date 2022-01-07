Movie Review: Evil Eye

Before stellar TV dramas like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones showed us how no characters in their worlds were wholly good, The Sopranos established this bold style of long-form storytelling. David Chase’s mob land saga was never truly concerned with exploring good and evil as much as it was in showing that the human race is, with very few exceptions, is a complete balance between the two. For as much as we all strive to extol and meet up to pristine virtues that we ultimately wish to live our lives by, the very nature of living comfortably in a consumerist society rooted in inequality and hypocrisy makes us guilty by default. This is one of the major themes in the series that manages to stand the test of time. About 75% of the major characters in The Sopranos regularly commit murder in addition to a slew of other serious crimes, and either by the result of these actions or, in the case of Tony himself, no plans to ever stop committing crimes, there was very little chance of redemption for any of them. But for some characters in the show (that managed to survive), deficiencies in character were the only problems they would ever need to overcome. It is worth taking a look at some of these characters to both establish their faults when compared to violent crimes by other major characters, and in many ways to reaffirm how common perceptions of their so-called “goodness” may not have been what they seem (Carmela, Bobby Bacala).

