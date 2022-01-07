ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review: Evil Eye

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe title of this movie grants a lot more excitement than the actual movie does, but it’s worth taking a look to see what it’s all about. Once might be enough unless a person feels confused and needs another look in order to really understand what’s going on. Stripped down to...

tvovermind.com

maroonweekly.com

Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

37 years later, everyone still knows who to call during a ghost encounter. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” establishes its own identity while shrouding itself in nostalgia, making it a film dedicated fans will appreciate. Callie (Carrie Coon), a single mother with two kids, inherits a dilapidated farm from her father...
MOVIES
Destructoid

Fahrenheit 451 Review - Book, Game & Movies

"Insanity is relative. It depends on who has who locked in what cage." There is a fire kindling in the scorched black square in the centre of my red brick fireplace, underneath the stockings. To the right of the fire, on a coffee table, there is a book and on its cover is another blazing set of flames. Both fires have been a source of warmth.
MOVIES
HBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “The Matrix Resurrections”

18 years on from 2003’s double whammy finale, Lana Wachowski returns to the franchise of all franchises to conclude the path of Neo. Or, at least, restart the loop. This is done in baffling fashion which is in equal parts retreading old ground, inviting new fans aboard, all the while being the most meta movie ever made. It is as brave as it is safe, and a glorious refreshment of iconic characters which most people will say they hate, but really, they enjoyed thoroughly.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Review)

Creator – Hiroyuki Kobayashi (Biohazard the Experience, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) Starring – Nick Apostolides (Murder University, Evil Things), Stephanie Panisello (What If…?, Hart of Dixie), and Bill Rogers (Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You, Comic Party) Release Date – 2021. The Resident Evil...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usha Harbors
spoilertv.com

The Wheel of Time - The Eye of the World - Review

The Wheel of Time's exemplary freshman outing ends with a bang with Rand taking centre stage in the conflict with the Dark One. I am beyond impressed with the Dark One's subtle manipulation and seductive behavior. Fares Fares brought his A game for this final episode, managing to be both chilling and charming at the same time. Hopefully this isn't the last we see of him.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

There’s a Fan Theory that Life was an Origin Story for Venom

Sometimes theories need to stretch a bit in order to really make sense, but between Life and Venom, there are a lot of similarities that could make Life a prequel of the Venom story. But some might want to know why the creature in Life wouldn’t appear in Venom then, right? Not really, as the limitations of the symbiotes, as it was seen, include needing a host to cling to in order to survive, so perhaps the symbiote in Life couldn’t find anyone in time to avoid the burnout that would eventually occur. That’s a pretty thin theory, but it’s what is there to go on at the moment since the creature is essentially all mind and muscle as was described in the movie. Venom doesn’t appear to be much more than that before bonding with a human being, though admittedly, the alien lifeform in Life does start to take on a rudimentary form that allows it to move about. It’s also important to note however that the symbiotes differ in strengths and abilities as Venom pointed out in his own movie.
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Year in review: The most memorable movie moments of 2021

The films of 2021 offered up a flood of vivid imagery. We were thrilled to return to the movie theaters and soaked up every second of visual stimulation. With master filmmakers like Edgar Wright, Lana Wachowski, Steven Soderbergh, and Paul Verhoeven plying their trade, we often left the cinema reeling. Which scenes left the most indelible imprints? Here are twenty-five moments we'll be thinking about forever.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Films Involving The Cast Of Shattered

Fatal Attraction knockoff time! This steamy erotic thriller follows tech millionaire Chris, who develops a hot relationship with Sky. All is going well until Chris becomes injured and Sky quickly steps in as his nurse. He notices that Sky’s behavior has been odd and suspects sinister intentions, especially when her roommate is found dead from mysterious causes. The upcoming film features Acadamy Award nominee John Malovich, Frank Grillo, Cameron Monaghan, and Lilly Krug, a talented cast filled with newcomers and veterans. This list will focus on the five excellent films that involve the cast of Shattered. Each film has over ten reviews that have been highly favorable. The only exemption from this list is animated movies. Let’s get started with the first feature on the list.
MOVIES
northernstar.info

Film review: ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’

The Umbrella Corporation is back again, this time taking over Raccoon City. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” premiered in theaters on Nov. 24 with an all-new, younger cast. The film is a reboot of the original “Resident Evil” film series starring actress Mila Jovovich. The original series...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to James Ransone?

Being in the entertainment industry isn’t always as exciting and glamorous as it may seem from the outside. That’s something James Ransone knows from first-hand experience. Over the course of his career, he’s had to deal with lots of ups and downs, many of which have been rather discouraging. People who are familiar with James’ work will probably remember him best for his roles in shows like The Wire and How to Make It in America. Although he has found a good deal of success throughout his career, many people have been wondering what James has been up to in recent years. Continue reading to find out what happened to James Ransone.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Excellent Movies Involving The Cast Of Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre

Guy Richie returns with Operation Fortune: Ruse De Gerre with Jason Statham playing Orson Fortune, a super spy who must stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by a billionaire arms broker. Fortune must team with an elite class of operatives and Hollywood’s biggest movie star to help them on their undercover mission to save the world. The action/comedy features a wealth of notable talents such as Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Josh Hartnett. This list will highlight the top five excellent movies involving the cast of Guy Richie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse De Gerre. Each film has had more than ten reviews with a good majority of them highly praising said movie. The only films exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s get started with the first one.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Here’s Why Iron Monkey is a Great Action Movie

There is a feeling that some folks would look at a movie such as Iron Monkey and dismiss it as another martial arts movie that doesn’t do much more than showcase the martial talents of a few individuals while making it clear that two or three characters in the movie are all types of awesome while everyone else is good but not good enough. Or some might think that it’s bound to be a lot of unrealistic action that takes away from the hard-hitting realism that has been placed into other movies. The best response to all of that is an amused laugh since the truth is that Iron Monkey is in fact another action movie in which a lot of the participants are badass fighters that could easily taken down an average individual, while the top -tier fighters are those that affect an attitude of not wanting to fight since they know what could happen. As an action movie, Iron Monkey is great since it shows great scenes with plenty of impressive moves and camera work, but it also delves into a bit drama in order to try and balance things out.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Review: BELLE, Feast For the Eyes Leaves a Warm Feeling

At this stage of his career, I think it's pretty safe to say that Mamoru Hosoda has firmly established himself as one of the best contemporary Japanese animation directors. He's also no stranger at the Sitges Film Festival, where he has won four Anima't Awards (the festival award for animated movies) for The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006), Summer Wars (2009), Wolf Children (2012) and Mirai (2018). So it's only natural that, considering those precedents, Hosoda's latest film is one of his most eagerly anticipated.
MOVIES
wwnytv.com

tick, tick...Boom! - Movie Review

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) tick, tick… Boom! is Lin Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut. It is based on the late Jonathan’s Larson’s autobiographical musical. It is an intimate, tumultuous, glorious journey of the struggles of a young artist who feels the pressure of turning 30, unaccomplished, undiscovered, and of course poor. It takes place in 1990. Andrew Garfield plays the dedicated, hardworking young Jonathan who will sacrifice anything for his art. Jonathan Larson won the Pulitzer Prize and Tony, for the trailblazing musical Rent, which played on Broadway for 12 years and would have made him a fortune in royalties. If he hadn’t tragically died right before it opened off-Broadway. tick, tick…Boom! takes place before Larson wrote rent and focuses on the period when Larson was preparing for a crucial workshop production for possible backers at the famous off-Broadway theater, Playwright’s Horizon. The workshopped musical is called, Superba, and to my knowledge still hasn’t been produced.
WATERTOWN, NY
TVOvermind

Fan Theory: The Joker in The Dark Knight was a War Veteran

There are certain mysteries that have been left open for interpretation when it comes to movies, TV, comics, and so on and so forth, but one of those that was answered a while back with the movie Joker is something that a lot of people felt might need to remain a mystery for a while to come. However, someone has made it apparent that theories are still capable of taking the place of hard facts when they’re allowed to do so. The theory that the Joker from The Dark Knight is a war veteran is one of those that a lot of people have ended up embracing since it gives rise to the thought that the Joker isn’t just some nutjob that has a working knowledge of psychology, firearms, and incendiary devices, but that he also has experience in using the various attacks and tricks that he’s seen to employ throughout the movie. In theory, he’s someone that has seen a lot of stuff and done a lot of stuff in his life and it’s simply overloaded his mind to the point that the PTSD he’s suffered through has become too much and allowed him to endure a psychotic break.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Were There Any Redeemable Characters on The Sopranos?

Before stellar TV dramas like Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones showed us how no characters in their worlds were wholly good, The Sopranos established this bold style of long-form storytelling. David Chase’s mob land saga was never truly concerned with exploring good and evil as much as it was in showing that the human race is, with very few exceptions, is a complete balance between the two. For as much as we all strive to extol and meet up to pristine virtues that we ultimately wish to live our lives by, the very nature of living comfortably in a consumerist society rooted in inequality and hypocrisy makes us guilty by default. This is one of the major themes in the series that manages to stand the test of time. About 75% of the major characters in The Sopranos regularly commit murder in addition to a slew of other serious crimes, and either by the result of these actions or, in the case of Tony himself, no plans to ever stop committing crimes, there was very little chance of redemption for any of them. But for some characters in the show (that managed to survive), deficiencies in character were the only problems they would ever need to overcome. It is worth taking a look at some of these characters to both establish their faults when compared to violent crimes by other major characters, and in many ways to reaffirm how common perceptions of their so-called “goodness” may not have been what they seem (Carmela, Bobby Bacala).
TV SERIES

