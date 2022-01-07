ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

High school hockey player dead from injury received during game

By Patrick Reilly
The tragic incident took place at Hartong Rink in Greenwich, Connecticut. Facebook / Brunswick School

A high school hockey player died as a result of injuries he sustained on the ice during a game in Connecticut, according to officials.

The tragic incident occurred in Greenwich Thursday evening during a private-school matchup between Brunswick School, an all-boys college prep school in Greenwich, and St. Luke’s School, a co-ed private school in New Canaan.

At one point during the game, “a player from the other team fell to the ice,” according to a statement from Greenwich police, obtained by Greenwich Time.

“Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop, and collided with the player who fell,” police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said.

The young hockey player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he “died as a result of the injury.”

Brunswick Head of School Thomas Philip told Greenwich Time that he met with St. Luke’s School’s head, Mark Davis. Philip also said he contacted the boy’s family to offer support.

“We are devastated,” Philip said. “An unimaginable tragedy.”

